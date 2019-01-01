QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/104.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 1
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
110.6M
Outstanding
Body and Mind Inc is a multi-state cannabis operator, which has retail, distribution, cultivation, and/or processing operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio. It has developed the marquis lifestyle Body and Mind brand in Nevada with strong penetration into dispensaries and has expanded its brand and products to dispensaries in California. The Body and Mind brand appeals to a wide range of cannabis consumers with products including flowers, oils, extracts (wax, live resin, ambrosia), and edibles.

Body and Mind Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Body and Mind (BMMJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Body and Mind (OTCQB: BMMJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Body and Mind's (BMMJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Body and Mind.

Q

What is the target price for Body and Mind (BMMJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Body and Mind

Q

Current Stock Price for Body and Mind (BMMJ)?

A

The stock price for Body and Mind (OTCQB: BMMJ) is $0.2305 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:16:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Body and Mind (BMMJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Body and Mind.

Q

When is Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) reporting earnings?

A

Body and Mind does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Body and Mind (BMMJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Body and Mind.

Q

What sector and industry does Body and Mind (BMMJ) operate in?

A

Body and Mind is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.