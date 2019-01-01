Body and Mind Inc is a multi-state cannabis operator, which has retail, distribution, cultivation, and/or processing operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio. It has developed the marquis lifestyle Body and Mind brand in Nevada with strong penetration into dispensaries and has expanded its brand and products to dispensaries in California. The Body and Mind brand appeals to a wide range of cannabis consumers with products including flowers, oils, extracts (wax, live resin, ambrosia), and edibles.