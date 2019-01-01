QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 4:15PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Maple Leaf Green World Inc is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. It has a hemp project in Southern California and an essential oil project in China. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf's long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maple Leaf Green World Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB: MGWFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maple Leaf Green World's (MGWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q

What is the target price for Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maple Leaf Green World

Q

Current Stock Price for Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)?

A

The stock price for Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB: MGWFF) is $0.08024 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:52:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q

When is Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) reporting earnings?

A

Maple Leaf Green World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maple Leaf Green World.

Q

What sector and industry does Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF) operate in?

A

Maple Leaf Green World is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.