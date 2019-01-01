QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Target Group Inc is engaged in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of curated cannabis products for the adult-use medical and recreational cannabis market in Canada. The company generates revenue from the sale of Wisp vaporizer and pod units.

Target Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Target Group (CBDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Target Group (OTCQB: CBDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Target Group's (CBDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Target Group.

Q

What is the target price for Target Group (CBDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Target Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Target Group (CBDY)?

A

The stock price for Target Group (OTCQB: CBDY) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:37:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Target Group (CBDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Target Group.

Q

When is Target Group (OTCQB:CBDY) reporting earnings?

A

Target Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Target Group (CBDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Target Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Target Group (CBDY) operate in?

A

Target Group is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.