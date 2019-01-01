QQQ
Radient Technologies Inc is a Canadian company engaged in manufacturing cannabis derivatives, formulations, and products. It has developed its extraction process, Microwave Assisted Processing (MAP), which is used for producing a consistent product at industrial-scale quantities. It provides its customers and partners with white label extracts, formulations, and finished products that contain a broad spectrum of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. While it operates in Canada and is building an additional facility in Germany.

Radient Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radient Technologies (RDDTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radient Technologies (OTCPK: RDDTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Radient Technologies's (RDDTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radient Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Radient Technologies (RDDTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Radient Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Radient Technologies (RDDTF)?

A

The stock price for Radient Technologies (OTCPK: RDDTF) is $0.0439 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radient Technologies (RDDTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radient Technologies.

Q

When is Radient Technologies (OTCPK:RDDTF) reporting earnings?

A

Radient Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Radient Technologies (RDDTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radient Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Radient Technologies (RDDTF) operate in?

A

Radient Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.