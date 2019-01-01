QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.42 - 1.61
Vol / Avg.
62K/94.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 7.89
Mkt Cap
158.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:41PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 5:25AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acreage Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acreage Holdings's (ACRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acreage Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRHF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ACRHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 366.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acreage Holdings (ACRHF)?

A

The stock price for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRHF) is $1.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acreage Holdings.

Q

When is Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Acreage Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acreage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Acreage Holdings (ACRHF) operate in?

A

Acreage Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.