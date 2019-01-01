QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 6:31PM
GreenGro Technologies Inc specializes in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems for the consumer and commercial farming markets. It manufactures and sells eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems and facilities design. In addition, it also provides design, construction, and maintenance services to large growth and cultivation operations and collectives in the medical and recreational marijuana sectors. Its customer includes include restaurants, community gardens, small and large scale commercial clients. Geographically all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.

GreenGro Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GreenGro Technologies (GRNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenGro Technologies (OTCPK: GRNH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GreenGro Technologies's (GRNH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GreenGro Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for GreenGro Technologies (GRNH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GreenGro Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)?

A

The stock price for GreenGro Technologies (OTCPK: GRNH) is $0.0047 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenGro Technologies (GRNH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenGro Technologies.

Q

When is GreenGro Technologies (OTCPK:GRNH) reporting earnings?

A

GreenGro Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GreenGro Technologies (GRNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenGro Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenGro Technologies (GRNH) operate in?

A

GreenGro Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.