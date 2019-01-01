GreenGro Technologies Inc specializes in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems for the consumer and commercial farming markets. It manufactures and sells eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems and facilities design. In addition, it also provides design, construction, and maintenance services to large growth and cultivation operations and collectives in the medical and recreational marijuana sectors. Its customer includes include restaurants, community gardens, small and large scale commercial clients. Geographically all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.