Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
General Cannabis Corp provides services and products to the cannabis industry. The segments of the company are Operations Consulting and Products, and Capital Investments and Real Estate. It generates maximum revenue from Operations Consulting and Products segment. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

General Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Cannabis (CANN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Cannabis (OTCQB: CANN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Cannabis's (CANN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for General Cannabis (CANN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for General Cannabis (CANN)?

A

The stock price for General Cannabis (OTCQB: CANN) is $0.409 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:29:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Cannabis (CANN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Cannabis.

Q

When is General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) reporting earnings?

A

General Cannabis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is General Cannabis (CANN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does General Cannabis (CANN) operate in?

A

General Cannabis is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.