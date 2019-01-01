QQQ
Range
0.77 - 0.84
Vol / Avg.
176.2K/113.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
89.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
109.6M
Outstanding
POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company primarily involves the point-of-sale arrangements designed to offer consumers an easy way to purchase goods and services. The company offers Payment Services and Point-of-Sale (POS) Services. The majority of its revenue comes from Payment Services, which generates revenues via setup costs, hardware costs, transaction fees, and convenience fees. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which all of its revenues come from the United States.

POSaBIT Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy POSaBIT Systems (POSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of POSaBIT Systems (OTCQB: POSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are POSaBIT Systems's (POSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for POSaBIT Systems.

Q

What is the target price for POSaBIT Systems (POSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for POSaBIT Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for POSaBIT Systems (POSAF)?

A

The stock price for POSaBIT Systems (OTCQB: POSAF) is $0.8196 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does POSaBIT Systems (POSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for POSaBIT Systems.

Q

When is POSaBIT Systems (OTCQB:POSAF) reporting earnings?

A

POSaBIT Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is POSaBIT Systems (POSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for POSaBIT Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does POSaBIT Systems (POSAF) operate in?

A

POSaBIT Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.