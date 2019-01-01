|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Verano Holdings.
The latest price target for Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting VRNOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 137.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) is $10.93 last updated Today at 3:55:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Verano Holdings.
Verano Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Verano Holdings.
Verano Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.