QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
4.4K/36.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
145.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 12:16PM
load more
Indiva Ltd sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, the company produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indiva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indiva (NDVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indiva (OTCQX: NDVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indiva's (NDVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indiva.

Q

What is the target price for Indiva (NDVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indiva

Q

Current Stock Price for Indiva (NDVAF)?

A

The stock price for Indiva (OTCQX: NDVAF) is $0.2227 last updated Today at 6:01:15 PM.

Q

Does Indiva (NDVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indiva.

Q

When is Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Indiva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indiva (NDVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indiva.

Q

What sector and industry does Indiva (NDVAF) operate in?

A

Indiva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.