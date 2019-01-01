QQQ
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd is engaged in the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. It distributes cannabis vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplies cannabis distillate to its wholesale customers. The company's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in Canada into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale.

Nextleaf Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nextleaf Solutions (OTCQB: OILFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nextleaf Solutions's (OILFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nextleaf Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nextleaf Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)?

A

The stock price for Nextleaf Solutions (OTCQB: OILFF) is $0.1142 last updated Today at 7:49:13 PM.

Q

Does Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nextleaf Solutions.

Q

When is Nextleaf Solutions (OTCQB:OILFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nextleaf Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nextleaf Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) operate in?

A

Nextleaf Solutions is in the sector and industry.