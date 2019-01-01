QQQ
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Willow Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Willow Biosciences (CANSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Willow Biosciences (OTCQB: CANSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Willow Biosciences's (CANSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Willow Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Willow Biosciences (CANSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Willow Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Willow Biosciences (CANSF)?

A

The stock price for Willow Biosciences (OTCQB: CANSF) is $0.306 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Willow Biosciences (CANSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Willow Biosciences.

Q

When is Willow Biosciences (OTCQB:CANSF) reporting earnings?

A

Willow Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Willow Biosciences (CANSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Willow Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Willow Biosciences (CANSF) operate in?

A

Willow Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.