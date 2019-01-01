QQQ
Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.

Acreage Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acreage Holdings (ACRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acreage Holdings's (ACRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acreage Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Acreage Holdings (ACRDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRDF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.92 expecting ACRDF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acreage Holdings (ACRDF)?

A

The stock price for Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRDF) is $1.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acreage Holdings (ACRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acreage Holdings.

Q

When is Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Acreage Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acreage Holdings (ACRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acreage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Acreage Holdings (ACRDF) operate in?

A

Acreage Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.