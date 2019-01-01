QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
300K/55.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 1:12PM
load more
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zelira Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB: ZLDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zelira Therapeutics's (ZLDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zelira Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zelira Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF)?

A

The stock price for Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB: ZLDAF) is $0.0165 last updated Today at 5:14:43 PM.

Q

Does Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zelira Therapeutics.

Q

When is Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Zelira Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zelira Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Zelira Therapeutics (ZLDAF) operate in?

A

Zelira Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.