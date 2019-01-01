Jushi Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis and hemp operator across the United States. The company operates a diverse portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets, built upon opportunistic acquisitions, distressed deals and competitive applications. Operating under the Jushi umbrella is the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand of cannabis dispensaries, hemp-based CBD brand, Nira, including its brands, The Lab: Concentrates and The Bank: Flower + Genetics, as well as its precision formulated line of medical cannabis products Nira Plus. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high premium products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.