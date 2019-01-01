QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/345.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 8.25
Mkt Cap
674.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.23
Shares
182.2M
Outstanding
Jushi Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis and hemp operator across the United States. The company operates a diverse portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets, built upon opportunistic acquisitions, distressed deals and competitive applications. Operating under the Jushi umbrella is the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand of cannabis dispensaries, hemp-based CBD brand, Nira, including its brands, The Lab: Concentrates and The Bank: Flower + Genetics, as well as its precision formulated line of medical cannabis products Nira Plus. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high premium products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.

Jushi Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jushi Holdings's (JUSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jushi Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.40 expecting JUSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.11% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jushi Holdings (JUSHF)?

A

The stock price for Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) is $3.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jushi Holdings.

Q

When is Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Jushi Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jushi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) operate in?

A

Jushi Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.