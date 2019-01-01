Malachite Innovations Inc is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet. Its operating subsidiary seeks to advance novel cannabinoid-glycoside compounds created using its proprietary enzymatic bioprocessing technologies to develop safe and effective novel treatments for chronic and debilitating conditions, with an initial focus on inflammatory bowel disease. Its other subsidiary seeks to identify, invest and reposition challenging environmental situations with a focus on technological innovations and eco-friendly solutions deployed in economically challenged communities.