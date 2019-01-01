QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.15 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/38.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
8.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
51.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Malachite Innovations Inc is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet. Its operating subsidiary seeks to advance novel cannabinoid-glycoside compounds created using its proprietary enzymatic bioprocessing technologies to develop safe and effective novel treatments for chronic and debilitating conditions, with an initial focus on inflammatory bowel disease. Its other subsidiary seeks to identify, invest and reposition challenging environmental situations with a focus on technological innovations and eco-friendly solutions deployed in economically challenged communities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Malachite Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malachite Innovations (MLCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malachite Innovations (OTCPK: MLCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malachite Innovations's (MLCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malachite Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Malachite Innovations (MLCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malachite Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Malachite Innovations (MLCT)?

A

The stock price for Malachite Innovations (OTCPK: MLCT) is $0.1602 last updated Today at 3:24:51 PM.

Q

Does Malachite Innovations (MLCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malachite Innovations.

Q

When is Malachite Innovations (OTCPK:MLCT) reporting earnings?

A

Malachite Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malachite Innovations (MLCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malachite Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Malachite Innovations (MLCT) operate in?

A

Malachite Innovations is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.