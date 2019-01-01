QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.35
EPS
0.26
Shares
14.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 2:48PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Kaya Holdings Inc is a holding company. It pursues medical and recreational licenses for the growing, processing, and sale of marijuana in jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. The company owns and operates brands that produce, distribute, and sell premium cannabis products including flower, concentrates, and cannabis-infused baked goods and candies. It mainly operates a vertically integrated seed-to-sale legal marijuana enterprise and its operations include medical marijuana dispensaries, medical marijuana grow-operations, the manufacturing of proprietary cannabis products, and research and development of medical-grade cannabis strains and extracts for pain relief and treatment of serious illnesses. The company operates the Kaya Shack brand of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaya Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaya Holdings (KAYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaya Holdings (OTCQB: KAYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaya Holdings's (KAYS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaya Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Kaya Holdings (KAYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaya Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaya Holdings (KAYS)?

A

The stock price for Kaya Holdings (OTCQB: KAYS) is $0.135 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:32:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaya Holdings (KAYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaya Holdings.

Q

When is Kaya Holdings (OTCQB:KAYS) reporting earnings?

A

Kaya Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Kaya Holdings (KAYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaya Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaya Holdings (KAYS) operate in?

A

Kaya Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.