Kaya Holdings Inc is a holding company. It pursues medical and recreational licenses for the growing, processing, and sale of marijuana in jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. The company owns and operates brands that produce, distribute, and sell premium cannabis products including flower, concentrates, and cannabis-infused baked goods and candies. It mainly operates a vertically integrated seed-to-sale legal marijuana enterprise and its operations include medical marijuana dispensaries, medical marijuana grow-operations, the manufacturing of proprietary cannabis products, and research and development of medical-grade cannabis strains and extracts for pain relief and treatment of serious illnesses. The company operates the Kaya Shack brand of medical marijuana dispensaries.