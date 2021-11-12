91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares jumped 164.5% to settle at $5.29 on Thursday. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) surged 27.3% to close at $16.55 after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares gained 25.9% to close at $10.32 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) climbed 25.5% to close at $3.79 after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) surged 25.4% to settle at $12.64.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) gained 25.2% to close at $3.53. The FDA gave 510k clearance to Repro Med Systems Inc dba KORU Medical Systems FreedomEdge infusion pump.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) gained 24.8% to close at $19.23 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) surged 24.4% to settle at $19.90 after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) climbed 24.3% to close at $9.20 following Q3 results.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 23.9% to close at $6.89 after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC's facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors will sell to Foxconn its Lordstown Facility.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 23.8% to settle at $5.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) jumped 22.7% to settle at $16.98 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales growth guidance.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) gained 22.5% to close at $2.99 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) surged 22.2% to settle at $5.17. A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of Liquidia at at prices ranging from $4.18 to $4.28.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 22.1% to close at $122.99 on post-IPO volatility.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) gained 21.2% to settle at $6.74 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) gained 20.4% to close at $12.88 following strong quarterly results.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) surged 20% to settle at $114.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) gained 19.9% to close at $6.88 following Q3 results.
- Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) surged 19.5% to settle at $9.50.
- The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) gained 19% to close at $2.94.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 17.9% to settle at $7.45 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year. The company also raised the higher end of its FY21 sales guidance.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) gained 16.9% to close at $7.73 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) gained 16.3% to settle at $24.87 following Q3 results.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) jumped 16.1% to close at $39.70 possibly in sympathy with the momentum and volatility in peer Rivian followings its recent IPO.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) gained 15.9% to settle at $6.77. Berkshire Grey reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million.
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) jumped 15.8% to close at $19.80. Cadre Holdings initiated quarterly cash dividend and declared an initial $0.08 per share dividend.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) climbed 15.6% to close at $22.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) rose 15.5% to settle at $7.53 following Q3 results.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 15.4% to close at $51.91 on continued volatility after the stock's Tuesday IPO.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) rose 15.4% to settle at $12.23 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The company also announced an expansion of its partnership with Lightning eMotors to power their Class 4 and Class 5 electric commercial vehicles.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 15.3% to close at $4.21.
- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) rose 15.3% to settle at $ 31.82 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 15.2% to close at $7.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions recently announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
- Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) gained 15.1% to close at $8.62 after the company reported Q3 2021 sales results were higher year over year and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 14.9% to close at $80.01 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 14.8% to settle at $44.30.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) jumped 14.7% to settle at $21.55 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Zelman upgraded Beazer Homes USA from Sell to Hold.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) gained 14.3% to close at $43.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results..
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) surged 14.1% to close at $3.32.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NYSE: LHDX) gained 14.1% to settle at $7.06 following Q3 results.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) jumped 14% to close at $7.16 after the company announced collaboration expansion with Bristol Myers Squibb alongside a $20 million equity investment.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 13.9% to close at $39.91. PubMatic recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) climbed 13.7% to settle at $151.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 13.6% to close at $1.59 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) surged 13.6% to close at $15.45.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) gained 12.9% to close at $40.95.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) climbed 12.8% to settle at $30.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained 12.5% to close at $22.97 after reporting third-quarter financial results. SoFi reported third-quarter revenue of $277.2 million, beating a consensus estimate of $255.6 million. The company added 377,000 new members, its second highest-quarterly increase in company history.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) surged 11.8% to close at $13.00.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) jumped 11.5% to close at $26.40 following Q3 results.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) rose 11.4% to close at $36.01 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) climbed 10% to settle at $325.61 after the company posted a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares rose 9.7% to close at $4.1150 after declining 25% on Wednesday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FGF) gained 9% to close at $4.37 following Q3 results.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 7.7% to settle at $5.60 following Q3 results.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) rose 6.8% to close at $308.73 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) gained 6.5% to close at $45.81 following Q3 results. RBC Capital upgraded Xometry from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $80 to $53.
Losers
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) dipped 44.2% to close at $9.02 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares tumbled 41.7% to close at $4.24 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) fell 32.3% to close at $4.94 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dropped 25% to close at $21.00. Huadi International Group recently reported cooperation agreement for the development and manufacturing of high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSCR) tumbled 24.5% to close at $12.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 21.7% to close at $5.40. Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Genpharm Services signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement for Quoin's lead asset, QRX003.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) dropped 21.7% to close at $18.79 after pricing its IPO at $24 per share.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) fell 19.3% to close at $7.03 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares fell 19.3% to settle at $38.56 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) dropped 18.4% to close at $13.06 after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 18.2% to close at $23.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- EngageSmart, LLC (NYSE: ESMT) dipped 17.8% to close at $26.58 following Q3 results.
- SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) dropped 17.6% to settle at $10.18 after missing Q3 expectations.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) fell 16.9% to settle at $8.29 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) dipped 16.3% to close at $19.91 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) fell 16.1% to close at $12.96 after reporting a Q3 loss.
- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) dropped 15.5% to close at $30.84 following Q3 loss.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 15.3% to close at $2.05 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 15.2% to close at $8.29 following Q1 results.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) fell 14.9% to close at $9.79 following Q3 results.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) dipped 14.1% to settle at $9.23. Valens Semiconductor reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48.8% at $19.07 million.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 13.3% to close at $81.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance below estimates. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $100 price target.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dropped 13% to close at $3.21. The company recently posted quarterly results.
- FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) fell 12.5% to settle at $34.10 following Q3 results.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) dropped 12.4% to close at $42.15 after the company reported secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders and concurrent share repurchase.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) dipped 12.1% to settle at $17.50.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 11.7% to close at $45.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. B of A Securities downgraded Schrodinger from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $80 to $52.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) fell 10.6% to close at $29.80. CAE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to C$814.9 million.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 10% to close at $1.53 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 8.4% to close at $16.61.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 7.7% to close at $39.77.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares fell 7.4% to close at $2.00 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
- American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) dropped 6.2% to close at $8.21 following weak quarterly sales.
