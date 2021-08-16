Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 71 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $150.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.