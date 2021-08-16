Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 71 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 18.93% to hit its new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $150.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $294.59. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.21 for a change of up 0.31%.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.64. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $316.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $548.26 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.50 for a change of up 0.08%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $450.19.
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $310.34. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares broke to $102.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to $133.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.55 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.34. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit $279.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.37 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $317.04 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.39.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.05%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $160.22 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares broke to $48.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.36 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $233.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Monday morning, moving down 0.05%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $355.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.92.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,538.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $65.04. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $180.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $439.24 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.26. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $407.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $778.58. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) shares hit $89.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.88 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.01.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares were up 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.15.
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $68.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.90 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $61.55. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $369.05 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares broke to $49.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.64%.
- Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares set a new yearly high of $269.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.68. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.37.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares were down 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.07.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.71. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares hit $108.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.34%.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $55.98. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
- Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.55.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit $81.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit $52.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.02 on Monday morning, moving down 0.52%.
- Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 0.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.00.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.33.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares broke to $6.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.95%.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.45 on Monday morning, moving up 18.93%.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were down 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.77.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.11%.
- Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.3%.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares were up 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.67.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.
- Barings Participation (NYSE:MPV) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Monday, moving up 2.34%.
- Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.97. Shares traded down 0.95%.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
