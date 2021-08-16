 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 71 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 18.93% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit $150.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $294.59. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.21 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.64. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $316.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares were up 0.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $548.26 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $324.50 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $450.19.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $310.34. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares broke to $102.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to $133.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.55 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.34. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit $279.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.37 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $317.04 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.39.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.05%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $160.22 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares broke to $48.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.36 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $233.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Monday morning, moving down 0.05%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $355.31 on Monday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.92.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,538.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $65.04. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $180.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $439.24 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.26. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $407.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $778.58. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Ameren (NYSE:AEE) shares hit $89.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.88 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.01.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares were up 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.15.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $68.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.90 on Monday, moving down 2.6%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $61.55. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $369.05 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares broke to $49.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.64%.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares set a new yearly high of $269.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.68. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.37.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares were down 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.07.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.71. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares hit $108.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.34%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $55.98. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
  • Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.55.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit $81.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit $52.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.02 on Monday morning, moving down 0.52%.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) shares were up 0.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.00.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.33.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares broke to $6.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.95%.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.45 on Monday morning, moving up 18.93%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were down 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.77.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.11%.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.3%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares were up 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.67.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.
  • Barings Participation (NYSE:MPV) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Monday, moving up 2.34%.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.97. Shares traded down 0.95%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

