Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
This morning 94 companies set new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) made the largest move up, trading up 32.6% to reach its 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $731.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.04%.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) stock made a new 52-week high of $185.38 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.73%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.63 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.76 on Thursday, moving up 3.06%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares broke to $598.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $239.16.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $178.42 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.13 for a change of down 1.6%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $373.06. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares set a new yearly high of $57.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.97%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.64. Shares traded up 1.5%.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.81 for a change of up 0.58%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $356.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a yearly high of $458.17. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $264.00.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.06. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to $64.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.20.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.79 for a change of up 1.16%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new yearly high of $52.61 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.3%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares broke to $70.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.69%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.20. The stock was up 5.48% for the day.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit $113.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.78. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $85.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.76 for a change of up 0.89%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.34. Shares traded up 3.11%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Thursday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.34. Shares traded down 0.33%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.67. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.59.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares were up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.99 for a change of up 1.15%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.47 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares hit $22.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.66.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.95. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) shares hit a yearly high of $13.23. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares were down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.58 for a change of down 0.48%.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.63.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.20. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.71. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.02.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.52 on Thursday, moving up 3.92%.
- Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.31 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.42 with a daily change of up 2.1%.
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.
- Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.65.
- Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.23. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares hit $3.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.95%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares broke to $22.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.46%.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.28 for a change of up 0.22%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.89 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares set a new yearly high of $18.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares broke to $16.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.72 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.47%.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares were up 32.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.00.
- Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded down 0.25%.
- Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.59. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.43 Thursday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.14.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.58 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.76 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.31. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.88. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) shares hit a yearly high of $7.74. The stock traded up 5.2% on the session.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares broke to $4.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.63%.
