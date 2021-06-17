Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 94 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:DSWL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) made the largest move up, trading up 32.6% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $731.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.04%.

(NYSE:PTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.73%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.63 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.

(NYSE:ITUB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.76 on Thursday, moving up 3.06%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares broke to $598.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $239.16. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $178.42 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:NET) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.13 for a change of down 1.6%. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $373.06. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

(NYSE:OKE) shares set a new yearly high of $57.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.97%.

(NYSE:AVTR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.64. Shares traded up 1.5%. Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.81 for a change of up 0.58%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $356.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a yearly high of $458.17. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.64. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $264.00.

(NYSE:APO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.06. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares broke to $64.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.

(NYSE:TRGP) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.20. Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.79 for a change of up 1.16%.

(NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.67%.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new yearly high of $52.61 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares broke to $70.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.69%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.20. The stock was up 5.48% for the day. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit $113.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.78. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $85.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $77.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:DEN) shares were up 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.76 for a change of up 0.89%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%. Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.34. Shares traded up 3.11%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.92 Thursday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day. Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.34. Shares traded down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.67. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.59.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares were up 1.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.99 for a change of up 1.15%. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.47 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares hit $22.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.66. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.95. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.

(AMEX:EVV) shares hit a yearly high of $13.23. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares were down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.58 for a change of down 0.48%.

(NYSE:CMRE) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.63. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.

(NYSE:TALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.20. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.71. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:KYN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%. Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

(NYSE:JQC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:GSL) shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.02. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.52 on Thursday, moving up 3.92%.

(NASDAQ:LCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.31 with a daily change of up 0.5%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CCRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.42 with a daily change of up 2.1%.

(NYSE:HESM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%. Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.65.

(NYSE:VVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.23. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTXR) shares hit $3.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.95%. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares broke to $22.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.46%.

(NASDAQ:KIN) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.28 for a change of up 0.22%. America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.89 for a change of up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares set a new yearly high of $18.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.

(NYSE:ARDC) shares broke to $16.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.72 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.47%. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares were up 32.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.00.

(NASDAQ:SLCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded down 0.25%.

(AMEX:ZDGE) shares hit a yearly high of $19.59. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.43 Thursday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PANL) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.14. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.58 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.76 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.31. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

(NYSE:BGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.88. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) shares hit a yearly high of $7.74. The stock traded up 5.2% on the session.

