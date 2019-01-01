QQQ
Range
3.79 - 3.8
Vol / Avg.
2K/8.5K
Div / Yield
0.2/5.29%
52 Wk
3.39 - 5.6
Mkt Cap
60.4M
Payout Ratio
27.94
Open
3.8
P/E
5.56
EPS
-0.07
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Deswell Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of injection-molded plastic parts and components. In addition, it also offers manufacturing services for electronic products and subassemblies and manufactures metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The company conducts all of its manufacturing activities at separate plastics, electronics and metallic operation factories located in the People's Republic of China. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The firm offers products such as automobile components, medical testing equipment, parts for audio equipment, av receivers, active subwoofers, digital system key sets, communication products and others.

Deswell Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deswell Industries (DSWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deswell Industries (NASDAQ: DSWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deswell Industries's (DSWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Deswell Industries (DSWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deswell Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Deswell Industries (DSWL)?

A

The stock price for Deswell Industries (NASDAQ: DSWL) is $3.79 last updated Today at 5:19:16 PM.

Q

Does Deswell Industries (DSWL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) reporting earnings?

A

Deswell Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deswell Industries (DSWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deswell Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Deswell Industries (DSWL) operate in?

A

Deswell Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.