Deswell Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of injection-molded plastic parts and components. In addition, it also offers manufacturing services for electronic products and subassemblies and manufactures metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The company conducts all of its manufacturing activities at separate plastics, electronics and metallic operation factories located in the People's Republic of China. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The firm offers products such as automobile components, medical testing equipment, parts for audio equipment, av receivers, active subwoofers, digital system key sets, communication products and others.