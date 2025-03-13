Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Advanced Flower Capital AFCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $11.76 million.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.55 million.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• ZSPACE ZSPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.61 million.

• CION Invt CION is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $54.11 million.

• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• US Energy USEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.54 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.36 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $807.11 million.

• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apyx Medical APYX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.39 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.

• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $81.68 million.

• Lifetime Brands LCUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $204.70 million.

• CareCloud CCLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $27.99 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.53 million.

• Dollar Gen DG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $10.26 billion.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.

• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $499.61 million.

• Century Casinos CNTY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $142.21 million.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.15 million.

• Futu Hldgs FUTU is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aurora Mobile JG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pharming PHAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.67 million.

• Nyxoah NYXH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xunlei XNET is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acacia Research ACTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.75 million.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $252.86 million.

• Weibo WB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $451.76 million.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $394.49 million.

• DocuSign DOCU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $761.31 million.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.60 million.

• Crown Castle CCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shimmick SHIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $118.90 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.37 million.

• Cellectis CLLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.09 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mach Natural Resources MNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $253.99 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• Turtle Beach TBCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $161.36 million.

• FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• aTyr Pharma ATYR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $142.61 million.

• PSQ Holdings PSQH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12 thousand.

• Vuzix VUZI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $46.00 million.

• Semtech SMTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $250.17 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $276.46 million.

• OPAL Fuels OPAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $92.09 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.

• HeartBeam BEAT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Karat Packaging KRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $102.27 million.

• AuthID AUID is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PLBY Group PLBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Regenxbio RGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $23.52 million.

• Veritone VERI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.42 million.

• ZOMEDICA CORP COM ZOM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.21 million.

• Emeren Group SOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.13 million.

• PagerDuty PD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $119.53 million.

• EverCommerce EVCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.48 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl DTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.08 million.

• AlTi Global ALTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.60 million.

• Origin Mat ORGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.08 million.

• Heritage Glb HGBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Rubrik RBRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $232.91 million.

• Adecoagro AGRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $348.33 million.

• ServiceTitan TTAN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Joint JYNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.95 million.

• BuzzFeed BZFD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

