Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
Upgrades
- For W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. W.P. Carey earned $1.24 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.19 and a 52-week-low of $65.75. At the end of the last trading period, W.P. Carey closed at $77.56.
- According to Sidoti & Co., the prior rating for PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, PetMed Express had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.40. PetMed Express closed at $24.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Evolus had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.15. At the end of the last trading period, Evolus closed at $5.29.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.51.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.97 and a 52-week-low of $32.96. At the end of the last trading period, Hawaiian Electric Indus closed at $41.88.
- Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $232.64 and a 52-week-low of $177.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.62.
- For Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evoqua Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $49.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.65.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.98 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. Sealed Air closed at $68.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.24 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. United Parcel Service closed at $203.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Tenet Healthcare had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $46.01. Tenet Healthcare closed at $77.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Ameresco showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ameresco shows a 52-week-high of $101.86 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.83.
- For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned $3.56 in the third quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $242.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.84.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Vroom showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of $53.33 and a 52-week-low of $7.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.36.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. Etsy earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $153.80. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $163.14.
Downgrades
- Williams Capital downgraded the previous rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, VF had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.34. VF closed at $70.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) from Buy to Hold. Koninklijke Philips earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Koninklijke Philips shows a 52-week-high of $61.23 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.08.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) from Buy to Hold. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.53. Vodafone Group closed at $16.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), China Renaissance downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Tencent Music Enter Gr had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.91. At the end of the last trading period, Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $6.82.
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.25 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. Consolidated Edison closed at $82.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. WestRock earned $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. At the end of the last trading period, WestRock closed at $46.27.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) from Buy to Neutral. Safehold earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.29 and a 52-week-low of $66.14. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $66.24.
- For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hudson Pacific Properties shows a 52-week-high of $30.35 and a 52-week-low of $22.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.02.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, International Paper showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $43.87. At the end of the last trading period, International Paper closed at $49.35.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) from Hold to Sell. In the third quarter, Burlington Stores showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Burlington Stores shows a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $217.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.00.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.75.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zynga showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, U.S. Bancorp had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.47. U.S. Bancorp closed at $57.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ashland Global Holdings earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ashland Global Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $110.74 and a 52-week-low of $79.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.94.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $9.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.45.
- For NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $2.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.91 and a 52-week-low of $156.02. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $210.95.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.27.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) was changed from Sector Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, WW International showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.11. WW International closed at $13.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.57 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. Walmart closed at $143.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Carvana earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $147.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.13.
Initiations
- Benchmark initiated coverage on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for A2Z Smart Technologies is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.49. A2Z Smart Technologies closed at $8.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cingulate is set to $8.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Cingulate closed at $2.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) with a Market Perform rating. Methode Electronics earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Methode Electronics shows a 52-week-high of $50.20 and a 52-week-low of $37.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.88.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Pear Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Pear Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.31.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Maxar Technologies. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. At the end of the last trading period, Maxar Technologies closed at $27.05.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS). The price target seems to have been set at $86.00 for Masco. In the third quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.59.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $72.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Affirm Holdings closed at $64.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for JELD-WEN Holding. For the third quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $22.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.83.
- UBS initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for PulteGroup is set to $63.00. In the third quarter, PulteGroup showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PulteGroup shows a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $42.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.10.
- UBS initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Toll Brothers is set to $71.00. Toll Brothers earned $3.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $45.04. At the end of the last trading period, Toll Brothers closed at $60.35.
- UBS initiated coverage on NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) with a Sell rating. The price target for NVR is set to $4825.00. For the third quarter, NVR had an EPS of $86.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $65.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5982.44 and a 52-week-low of $4017.95. At the end of the last trading period, NVR closed at $5355.00.
- UBS initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Armstrong World Indus is set to $103.00. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $75.92. At the end of the last trading period, Armstrong World Indus closed at $105.69.
- UBS initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for D.R. Horton is set to $135.00. In the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $3.70, compared to $2.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $110.45 and a 52-week-low of $69.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.33.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC). The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Owens-Corning. For the third quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $75.44. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $91.30.
- UBS initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with a Buy rating. The price target for KB Home is set to $67.00. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $36.10. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $43.42.
- UBS initiated coverage on Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lennar is set to $145.00. For the fourth quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $4.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $76.59. At the end of the last trading period, Lennar closed at $96.86.
- UBS initiated coverage on The AZEK Co Inc (NYSE:AZEK) with a Buy rating. The price target for AZEK Co is set to $52.00. AZEK Co earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AZEK Co shows a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.30.
- UBS initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortune Brands Home is set to $130.00. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $80.40. At the end of the last trading period, Fortune Brands Home closed at $96.95.
- UBS initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $180.00. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.95, compared to $3.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $141.64. Mohawk Industries closed at $161.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX). The price target seems to have been set at $111.00 for Trex Co. In the third quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $81.76. At the end of the last trading period, Trex Co closed at $99.60.
