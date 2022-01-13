QQQ
-3.75
391.10
-0.97%
BTC/USD
-577.60
43325.06
-1.32%
DIA
+ 1.24
361.71
+ 0.34%
SPY
-1.42
472.44
-0.3%
TLT
+ 0.39
142.62
+ 0.27%
GLD
-1.13
171.87
-0.66%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 10:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Upgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, SunPower showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SunPower shows a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.38.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Ovintiv earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ovintiv closed at $39.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded the previous rating for VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, VMware showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.80. VMware closed at $122.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $119.21.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.56 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Halliburton closed at $27.44 at the end of the last trading period.

For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. ResMed earned $1.51 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $244.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust shows a 52-week-high of $23.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.91.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. At the end of the last trading period, CVR Energy closed at $20.80.

For Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Marqeta showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $15.16.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was changed from Neutral to Positive. Delta Air Lines earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.61.

For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Enphase Energy earned $0.60 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.88. Enphase Energy closed at $149.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $261.02 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Chegg earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. At the end of the last trading period, Chegg closed at $29.03.

For Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Hawaiian Holdings showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $3.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. At the end of the last trading period, Hawaiian Holdings closed at $19.37.

According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Mattel showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mattel shows a 52-week-high of $23.31 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.99.

CLSA upgraded the previous rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) from Outperform to Buy. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $244.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.39 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. At the end of the last trading period, Xenia Hotels & Resorts closed at $17.97.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. LTC Properties earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. LTC Properties closed at $34.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $58.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.99.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, WEC Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.86 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. WEC Energy Gr closed at $95.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Bandwidth had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.70 and a 52-week-low of $60.13. Bandwidth closed at $65.83 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Baker Hughes earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baker Hughes shows a 52-week-high of $27.66 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.73.

According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was changed from Positive to Mixed. In the third quarter, Skechers USA showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. At the end of the last trading period, Skechers USA closed at $45.31.

Colliers Securities downgraded the previous rating for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.09. At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $6.07.

For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), Edward Jones downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Activision Blizzard closed at $64.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Enerplus earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Enerplus closed at $11.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Crescent Point Energy had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Crescent Point Energy closed at $6.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ:AY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Atlantica Sustainable showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.61. Atlantica Sustainable closed at $34.24 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. ConocoPhillips earned $1.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.54 and a 52-week-low of $39.70. ConocoPhillips closed at $84.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Positive to Neutral. Southwest Airlines earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $45.21.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $9.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Positive to Neutral. Spirit Airlines earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $22.63.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) from Overweight to Neutral. 2U earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. At the end of the last trading period, 2U closed at $17.73.

For Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Q2 Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.56 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. At the end of the last trading period, Q2 Holdings closed at $74.02.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $4.77, compared to $8.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $217.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.34.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.73.

For First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, First Industrial Realty had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.73 and a 52-week-low of $40.08. At the end of the last trading period, First Industrial Realty closed at $62.13.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Public Service Enterprise had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current stock performance of Public Service Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.04.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was changed from Sector Weight to Underweight. Corporate Office Props earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.51 and a 52-week-low of $24.80. Corporate Office Props closed at $28.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.35 and a 52-week-low of $22.80. Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $26.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Global Medical REIT earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.51 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. At the end of the last trading period, Global Medical REIT closed at $17.46.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) was changed from Buy to Hold. CF Industries Holdings earned $1.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.77 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $67.90.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Nelnet earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.78 and a 52-week-low of $67.93. Nelnet closed at $94.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Dominion Energy earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.08 and a 52-week-low of $67.85. Dominion Energy closed at $79.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Evergy earned $1.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evergy shows a 52-week-high of $69.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.67.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CenterPoint Energy shows a 52-week-high of $28.36 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.42.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $142.17. Qorvo closed at $152.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Empire State Realty Trust earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.36. At the end of the last trading period, Empire State Realty Trust closed at $9.69.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Grom Social Enterprises is set to $5.00. Grom Social Enterprises earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grom Social Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.90.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Finward Bancorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.55. Finward Bancorp closed at $46.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United NV (NYSE:SSU) with a Buy rating. The price target for SIGNA Sports United is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.97. SIGNA Sports United closed at $8.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.13.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Coastal Financial is set to $69.00. For the third quarter, Coastal Financial had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.41 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. Coastal Financial closed at $51.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hertz Global Holdings is set to $31.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. Hertz Global Holdings closed at $24.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $160.00. For the third quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $118.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.08.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fiverr International is set to $120.00. For the third quarter, Fiverr International had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $89.95. Fiverr International closed at $92.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $40.00. In the third quarter, Upwork showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upwork shows a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $28.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.40.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $35.00. For the third quarter, Bumble had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.69.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.76. First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Best Buy Co is set to $108.00. For the third quarter, Best Buy Co had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The current stock performance of Best Buy Co shows a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $94.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.68.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE). The price target seems to have been set at $214.00 for Five Below. In the third quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $165.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.28.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Target Corp (NYSE:TGT). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Target. For the third quarter, Target had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $166.82. Target closed at $224.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $162.00 for Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Tree closed at $136.90.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is set to $50.00. For the third quarter, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet closed at $47.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST). The price target seems to have been set at $606.00 for Costco Wholesale. Costco Wholesale earned $2.97 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $571.49 and a 52-week-low of $307.00. Costco Wholesale closed at $525.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advance Auto Parts is set to $273.00. In the third quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advance Auto Parts shows a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $143.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $237.53.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC). The price target seems to have been set at $142.00 for Genuine Parts. Genuine Parts earned $1.88 in the third quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genuine Parts shows a 52-week-high of $142.97 and a 52-week-low of $93.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.89.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). The price target seems to have been set at $153.00 for Walmart. Walmart earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.57 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. At the end of the last trading period, Walmart closed at $143.44.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO). The price target seems to have been set at $2329.00 for AutoZone. In the first quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $25.69, compared to $18.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2110.00 and a 52-week-low of $1111.71. At the end of the last trading period, AutoZone closed at $2052.88.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY). The price target seems to have been set at $796.00 for O’Reilly Automotive. O’Reilly Automotive earned $8.07 in the third quarter, compared to $7.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $710.86 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. O’Reilly Automotive closed at $683.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Tractor Supply. For the third quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The current stock performance of Tractor Supply shows a 52-week-high of $239.86 and a 52-week-low of $139.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.91.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG). The price target seems to have been set at $228.00 for Dollar General. For the third quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $240.14 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.60.

UBS initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for M&T Bank is set to $212.00. For the third quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.49 and a 52-week-low of $128.46. M&T Bank closed at $179.53 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is set to $56.00. In the third quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $49.81 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.20.

UBS initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Huntington Bancshares is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.09.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for KeyCorp. In the third quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. KeyCorp closed at $26.40 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $210.00. In the third quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Republic Bank shows a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $143.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.09.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2021

  read more

CORRECTION: Raymond James Upgrades Advance Auto Parts to Strong Buy