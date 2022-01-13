Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Upgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, SunPower showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SunPower shows a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.38.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Ovintiv earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ovintiv closed at $39.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded the previous rating for VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, VMware showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.80. VMware closed at $122.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $119.21.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.56 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Halliburton closed at $27.44 at the end of the last trading period.

For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. ResMed earned $1.51 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $244.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust shows a 52-week-high of $23.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.91.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. At the end of the last trading period, CVR Energy closed at $20.80.

For Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Marqeta showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $15.16.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was changed from Neutral to Positive. Delta Air Lines earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.61.

For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Enphase Energy earned $0.60 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.88. Enphase Energy closed at $149.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $261.02 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Chegg earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. At the end of the last trading period, Chegg closed at $29.03.

For Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Hawaiian Holdings showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $3.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. At the end of the last trading period, Hawaiian Holdings closed at $19.37.

According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Mattel showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mattel shows a 52-week-high of $23.31 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.99.

CLSA upgraded the previous rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) from Outperform to Buy. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $244.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.39 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. At the end of the last trading period, Xenia Hotels & Resorts closed at $17.97.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. LTC Properties earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. LTC Properties closed at $34.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $58.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.99.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, WEC Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.86 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. WEC Energy Gr closed at $95.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Bandwidth had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.70 and a 52-week-low of $60.13. Bandwidth closed at $65.83 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Baker Hughes earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baker Hughes shows a 52-week-high of $27.66 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.73.

According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was changed from Positive to Mixed. In the third quarter, Skechers USA showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. At the end of the last trading period, Skechers USA closed at $45.31.

Colliers Securities downgraded the previous rating for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.09. At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $6.07.

For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), Edward Jones downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Activision Blizzard closed at $64.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Enerplus earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Enerplus closed at $11.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Crescent Point Energy had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Crescent Point Energy closed at $6.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ:AY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Atlantica Sustainable showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.61. Atlantica Sustainable closed at $34.24 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. ConocoPhillips earned $1.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.54 and a 52-week-low of $39.70. ConocoPhillips closed at $84.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Positive to Neutral. Southwest Airlines earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $45.21.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $9.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Positive to Neutral. Spirit Airlines earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $22.63.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) from Overweight to Neutral. 2U earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. At the end of the last trading period, 2U closed at $17.73.

For Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Q2 Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.56 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. At the end of the last trading period, Q2 Holdings closed at $74.02.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $4.77, compared to $8.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $217.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.34.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.73.

For First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, First Industrial Realty had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.73 and a 52-week-low of $40.08. At the end of the last trading period, First Industrial Realty closed at $62.13.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Public Service Enterprise had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current stock performance of Public Service Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.04.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was changed from Sector Weight to Underweight. Corporate Office Props earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.51 and a 52-week-low of $24.80. Corporate Office Props closed at $28.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.35 and a 52-week-low of $22.80. Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $26.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Global Medical REIT earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.51 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. At the end of the last trading period, Global Medical REIT closed at $17.46.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) was changed from Buy to Hold. CF Industries Holdings earned $1.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.77 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $67.90.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Nelnet earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.78 and a 52-week-low of $67.93. Nelnet closed at $94.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Dominion Energy earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.08 and a 52-week-low of $67.85. Dominion Energy closed at $79.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Evergy earned $1.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evergy shows a 52-week-high of $69.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.67.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CenterPoint Energy shows a 52-week-high of $28.36 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.42.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $142.17. Qorvo closed at $152.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Empire State Realty Trust earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.36. At the end of the last trading period, Empire State Realty Trust closed at $9.69.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Grom Social Enterprises is set to $5.00. Grom Social Enterprises earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grom Social Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.90.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Finward Bancorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.55. Finward Bancorp closed at $46.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United NV (NYSE:SSU) with a Buy rating. The price target for SIGNA Sports United is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.97. SIGNA Sports United closed at $8.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.13.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Coastal Financial is set to $69.00. For the third quarter, Coastal Financial had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.41 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. Coastal Financial closed at $51.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hertz Global Holdings is set to $31.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. Hertz Global Holdings closed at $24.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $160.00. For the third quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $118.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.08.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fiverr International is set to $120.00. For the third quarter, Fiverr International had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $89.95. Fiverr International closed at $92.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $40.00. In the third quarter, Upwork showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upwork shows a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $28.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.40.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $35.00. For the third quarter, Bumble had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.69.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.76. First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Best Buy Co is set to $108.00. For the third quarter, Best Buy Co had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The current stock performance of Best Buy Co shows a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $94.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.68.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE). The price target seems to have been set at $214.00 for Five Below. In the third quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $165.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.28.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Target Corp (NYSE:TGT). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Target. For the third quarter, Target had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $166.82. Target closed at $224.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $162.00 for Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Tree closed at $136.90.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is set to $50.00. For the third quarter, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet closed at $47.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST). The price target seems to have been set at $606.00 for Costco Wholesale. Costco Wholesale earned $2.97 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $571.49 and a 52-week-low of $307.00. Costco Wholesale closed at $525.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advance Auto Parts is set to $273.00. In the third quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advance Auto Parts shows a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $143.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $237.53.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC). The price target seems to have been set at $142.00 for Genuine Parts. Genuine Parts earned $1.88 in the third quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genuine Parts shows a 52-week-high of $142.97 and a 52-week-low of $93.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.89.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). The price target seems to have been set at $153.00 for Walmart. Walmart earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.57 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. At the end of the last trading period, Walmart closed at $143.44.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO). The price target seems to have been set at $2329.00 for AutoZone. In the first quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $25.69, compared to $18.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2110.00 and a 52-week-low of $1111.71. At the end of the last trading period, AutoZone closed at $2052.88.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY). The price target seems to have been set at $796.00 for O’Reilly Automotive. O’Reilly Automotive earned $8.07 in the third quarter, compared to $7.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $710.86 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. O’Reilly Automotive closed at $683.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Tractor Supply. For the third quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. The current stock performance of Tractor Supply shows a 52-week-high of $239.86 and a 52-week-low of $139.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.91.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG). The price target seems to have been set at $228.00 for Dollar General. For the third quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $240.14 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.60.

UBS initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for M&T Bank is set to $212.00. For the third quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.49 and a 52-week-low of $128.46. M&T Bank closed at $179.53 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is set to $56.00. In the third quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $49.81 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.20.

UBS initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Huntington Bancshares is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.09.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for KeyCorp. In the third quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. KeyCorp closed at $26.40 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $210.00. In the third quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Republic Bank shows a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $143.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.09.

See all analyst ratings initiations.