Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.
• None (None:MRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.35 million.
• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $99.55 million.
• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $430.65 million.
• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $470.02 million.
• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $759.49 million.
• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $404.99 million.
• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $814.49 million.
• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
• None (None:RCI.A) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.
• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.47 billion.
• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $32.94 billion.
• FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $363.00 million.
• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $43.63 million.
• NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $376.77 million.
• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.91 million.
• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $110.70 million.
• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.
• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.33 million.
• BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $257.61 million.
• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $83.25 million.
• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $322.35 million.
• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.
• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $756.27 million.
• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $24.28 million.
• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.70 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $120.62 million.
• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $21.33 million.
• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $880.97 million.
• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $95.44 million.
• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.
• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $51.71 million.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $428.75 million.
• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $213.74 million.
• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $227.37 million.
• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $287.45 million.
• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.60 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $310.21 million.
• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $326.60 million.
• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.80 million.
• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.
• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $455.00 million.
• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $132.76 million.
• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $82.51 million.
• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $112.88 million.
• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.
• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $89.55 million.
• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.14 million.
• Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $297.79 million.
• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $459.10 million.
• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $193.67 million.
• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $580.16 million.
• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $589.75 million.
• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $89.25 million.
• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $250.90 million.
• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
