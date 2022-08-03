ñol

Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 6:07 AM | 12 min read

Gainers

  • MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares climbed 236.5% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday after jumping 18% on Monday. The company owns 90%+ of AMTD Digital.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 126.3% to settle at $1,679.00 on continued upward volatility following the stock's July IPO.
  • Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 118.3% to close at $1.05 after the company reported Q2 sales up 145% year over year.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH jumped 90% to settle at $3.4207.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG jumped 77.1% to close at $3.33 after dropping around 7% on Monday.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH gained 68% to settle at $4.35.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 63.5% to close at $3.40. FangDD replaced KPMG as its auditor with Audit Alliance.
  • Boqii Holding Limited BQ surged 58.2% to close at $2.69.
  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST jumped 56.3% to close at $2.75 after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD gained 44.2% to settle at $1.99 as monkeypox stocks continue to surge amid concerns over the virus. New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
  • ECMOHO Limited MOHO jumped 43.1% to close at $0.1660.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 41.7% to settle at $0.6673.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 39.5% to settle at $7.07. The company on Monday reported FY21 sales were up year over year.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc MOXC jumped 38% to close at $1.3799.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 36.7% to close at $1.30.
  • L&F Acquisition Corp. LNFA shares jumped 35% to close at $14.40.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ gained 33.7% to settle at $2.62.
  •  
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR jumped 29.9% to settle at $1.65 after surging over 10% on Monday.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY gained 29.2% to close at $2.30 after the company announced an expansion of its relationship with FedEx. The company has also granted FedEx a warrant to purchase common stock which vests incrementally.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL jumped 27% to settle at $1.27.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU gained 26.6% to close at $2.33.
  • Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 26.5% to settle at $1.05.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 26% to close at $0.7182.
  • Meta Data Limited AIU jumped 25.7% to close at $1.37 amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese companies.
  • Precipio, Inc. PRPO rose 24.6% to settle at $1.47.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD surged 24% to close at $0.46. Infobird recently signed a channel partner agreement with Harbor Private Limited to sell the company's products in the Singapore market.
  • Missfresh Limited MF gained 23.9% to settle at $0.1239.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE jumped 22.9% to close at $1.72.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB rose 22.8% to close at $58.97 after jumping 187% on Monday.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 21% to close at $2.42 after FF Top Holding and the company executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility up to $600 million.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS jumped 20.8% to settle at $1.22.
  • Genius Sports Limited GENI gained 20.5% to close at $3.23.
  • AlloVir, Inc. ALVR jumped 20.5% to settle at $5.53.
  • PAVmed Inc. PAVM rose 20.3% to settle at $1.66.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 19.9% to close at $1.08.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER jumped 18.9% to close at $29.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and reported gross bookings up 33% year over year.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY climbed 18.6% to close at $0.4653. Locafy recently announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the financial year ended June 30.
  • Vroom, Inc. VRM surged 18.5% to close at $1.73.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD surged 18.4% to close at $3.93 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI gained 17.5% to settle at $0.9637. Reliance Global Group sees Q2 sales to double compared to the same period last year.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 16.3% to close at $16.16 in sympathy with Uber, which reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and announced that gross booking volume increased year over year.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG shares rose 16.2% to close at $3.74 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss and announced $321 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater conqueror.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 15.5% to settle at $1.49.
  • Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND jumped 14.3% to close at $8.24. Lindblad Expeditions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Sunworks, Inc. SUNW gained 14% to close at $2.45.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY jumped 14% to close at $3.90. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 13.8% to close at $14.17 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT jumped 13.7% to close at $3.15.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK gained 13.1% to close at $25.03.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
  • So-Young International Inc.. SY rose 11.9% to settle at $0.8946.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. TA gained 11.8% to close at $47.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Repligen Corporation RGEN gained 11.7% to close at $237.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 11.6% to close at $22.31 after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. The company also reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Root, Inc. ROOT gained 11.4% to close at $1.17.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 11.3% to close at $2.95.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI jumped 11.2% to close at $41.97 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22.
  • Harsco Corporation HSC climbed 9.4% to close at $5.25 following Q2 earnings.
  • SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 9.4% to close at $21.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL gained 8% to close at $7.15 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and said its Clio Subsidiary entered an agreement for the sale of its interests in five wireless partnerships to Verizon for $490 million.
  • SNDL Inc. SNDL gained 7.9% to close at $2.46. Senate Democrats in July rolled out a marijuana decriminalization bill, which helped lift the sector last month.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI jumped 7.3% to close at $4.84.
  • Sientra, Inc. SIEN rose 6.3% to close at $0.9896.

 


Losers

  • Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares dipped 43.7% to close at $0.7598 on Tuesday after the company announced a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 9.
  • Apexigen Inc. APGN dropped 34.1% to close at $13.83.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares fell 33.5% to close at $8.63 after jumping 16% on Monday.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT dipped 28.8% to close at $6.46 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
  • DZS Inc. DZSI declined 26.5% to close at $14.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 23.4% to close at $2.98.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD fell 23.1% to close at $9.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares dipped 22% to close at $2.16. Better Therapeutics recently completed its clinical trial for BT-001, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is designed to use nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX dropped 21.5% to settle at $3.06.
  • FAT Brands Inc. FATBB fell 20.8% to close at $11.85. The company recently posted a Q2 net loss of $8.2 million or $0.50 per share.
  • Daseke, Inc. DSKE dipped 19% to close at $6.97 following Q2 results.
  • FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE shares declined 18.5% to close at $6.93. FiscalNote completed acquisition of Aicel Technologies.
  • Kopin Corporation KOPN declined 18.5% to close at $1.54 as the company reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year of $11.9 million, missing the consensus of $12.6 million.
  • Enhabit, Inc. EHAB dropped 18.2% to close at $14.70. Enhabit reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in net service revenue.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM fell 18% to settle at $1.60.
  •  
  • Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH declined 17.6% to settle at $65.20 as the company lowered its FY22 guidance.
  • Evolus, Inc. EOLS fell 17.6% to close at $10.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation TMST fell 17.4% to close at $16.28 after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY dipped 17.4% to settle at $3.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA dropped 16.8% to close at $6.49. Maia Biotechnology received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for THIO for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer.
  • Titan International, Inc. TWI fell 16.5% to close at $14.17 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM dipped 15.9% to settle at $2.80. Reneo Pharmaceuticals recently reported results from the REN001 long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD) study and provided additional development updates.
  • Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE fell 15.2% to close at $41.50 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Otonomy, Inc. OTIC fell 14.4% to close at $0.2493. Otonomy recently announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN dipped 12.6% to close at $0.14.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS dropped 11.6% to close at $30.26 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Celyad Oncology SA CYAD fell 11.4% to close at $2.17. Calyad Oncology recently said that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the company's CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b trial after the company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
  • Woodward, Inc. WWD dipped 11% to close at $93.29 after the company issued FY22 guidance below estimates. The company said its Q3 profitability was impacted by labor and material inflation as well as global supply chain and labor disruption.
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP fell 10.5% to close at $53.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA dipped 9.8% to close at $323.32 after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC dropped 9.1% to close at $528.89 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Matson, Inc. MATX fell 8.7% to close at $83.33 following Q2 results.
  • Sealed Air Corporation SEE declined 8.7% to close at $56.17 following Q2 results.
  • Arconic Corporation ARNC fell 7.8% to close at $28.06 as the company lowered its FY22 top-line outlook.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.4% to settle at $5.40. Credit Suisse Group recently reported quarterly losses of 62 cents per share.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR slipped 4.7% to close at $172.54. Avis Budget reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

