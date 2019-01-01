QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 4.7
Mkt Cap
81.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
43.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:21AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 6:08AM
Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd operates radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. The company operates cooperative centers across several provinces and administrative regions in China. Its network includes radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers and centers providing other treatment and diagnostic services, such as electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy, thermotherapy to increase the efficacy of and for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy, high intensity focused ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer, stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions.

Concord Medical Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concord Medical Services (CCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concord Medical Services's (CCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Concord Medical Services (CCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 23, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.80 expecting CCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Concord Medical Services (CCM)?

A

The stock price for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) is $1.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:18:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concord Medical Services (CCM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 30, 2016 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2015.

Q

When is Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) reporting earnings?

A

Concord Medical Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concord Medical Services (CCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concord Medical Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Concord Medical Services (CCM) operate in?

A

Concord Medical Services is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.