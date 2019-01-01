Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd operates radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. The company operates cooperative centers across several provinces and administrative regions in China. Its network includes radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers and centers providing other treatment and diagnostic services, such as electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy, thermotherapy to increase the efficacy of and for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy, high intensity focused ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer, stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions.