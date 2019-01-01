FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, ribs, wrap sandwiches, and others. Its brand portfolio comprises Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean. It generates a majority of its revenues within the US.