Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 10:30am   Comments
This morning 87 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF).
  • Polymetal International (OTC: AUCOY) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 6.25% afterwards.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $224.58.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.15 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.00.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $206.54 with a daily change of up 6.64%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $322.68. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Beiersdorf (OTC: BDRFY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.96. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.78 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to $80.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares hit a yearly high of $28.03. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $176.88. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares hit $397.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $62.69. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.66 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares hit $112.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.52. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.38 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were up 1.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.95.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were up 2.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.81 for a change of up 2.09%.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI-A) shares hit $146.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $111.65. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • Polymetal International (OTC: AUCOY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.00. The stock traded up 3.78% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were up 1.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.53.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $207.18.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares broke to $109.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.70. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.21.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares set a new yearly high of $35.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.15 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.87. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares were up 0.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.52 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.86 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.65. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares broke to $73.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares set a new yearly high of $41.34 this morning. The stock was up 7.45% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.48. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $111.98. Shares traded up 2.12%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares broke to $284.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $40.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.56%.
  • Centamin (OTC: CELTF) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.80. The stock was up 7.06% for the day.
  • Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.66. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.93.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.11 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Pets at Home Group (OTC: PAHGF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.88. Shares traded up 7.87%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares hit $97.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares were down 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.22.
  • Dream Industrial REIT (OTC: DREUF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.45. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.8%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.62.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares broke to $19.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.38%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $266.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • RaySearch Loratories (OTC: RSLBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.29 for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.27 on Tuesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.06. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit $35.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares broke to $29.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares hit $34.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.99%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.06 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • DRDGold (OTC: DRDGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.60. The stock traded up 31.25% on the session.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%.
  • First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRN) shares were up 1.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.67 for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Avance Gas Holding (OTC: AVACF) shares broke to $3.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.54%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
  • Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.33 on Tuesday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares hit $17.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.68%.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.41. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Clenergen (OTC: CRGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday, moving down 6.25%.
  • GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.43. The stock traded up 8.18% on the session.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares were up 35.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.38 for a change of up 35.29%.
  • Sandspring Resources (OTC: SSPXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 8.88% for the day.
  • Orezone Gold (OTC: ORZCF) shares broke to $0.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
  • Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 5.53% on the session.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.27.
  • Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ: OSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 104.85%.
  • CGX Energy (OTC: CGXEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.43. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
  • Canickel Mining (OTC: CMLGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.09. The stock traded up 120.25% on the session.
  • Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.76. The stock was up 6.86% for the day.
  • Mag One Products (OTC: MGPRF) shares were up 27.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.19.
  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.17 with a daily change of up 13.17%.

