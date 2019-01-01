QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.04/4.43%
52 Wk
0 - 1.27
Mkt Cap
772.2M
Payout Ratio
44.86
Open
P/E
8.18
EPS
0.14
Shares
858M
Outstanding
DRDGold Ltd is a South African gold mining company engaged in surface gold tailings retreatment including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has two operating segments: the Ergo which is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg's central the business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields; and the FWGR which is a surface gold retreatment operation and treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The Ergo segment derives a vast majority of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DRDGold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DRDGold (DRDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DRDGold (OTCPK: DRDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DRDGold's (DRDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DRDGold.

Q

What is the target price for DRDGold (DRDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DRDGold

Q

Current Stock Price for DRDGold (DRDGF)?

A

The stock price for DRDGold (OTCPK: DRDGF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 14:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DRDGold (DRDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DRDGold.

Q

When is DRDGold (OTCPK:DRDGF) reporting earnings?

A

DRDGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DRDGold (DRDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DRDGold.

Q

What sector and industry does DRDGold (DRDGF) operate in?

A

DRDGold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.