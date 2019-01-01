QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
Canickel Mining Ltd is a mining company focused on nickel mining and related activities, including exploration and the extraction and processing of nickel-containing ore. All assets of the Company are in Canada. It is also operating running the care and maintenance program at Bucko Lake Mine to safeguard assets and carry exploration activities.

Canickel Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canickel Mining (CMLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canickel Mining (OTCPK: CMLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canickel Mining's (CMLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canickel Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Canickel Mining (CMLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canickel Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Canickel Mining (CMLGF)?

A

The stock price for Canickel Mining (OTCPK: CMLGF) is $0.0975 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 15:18:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canickel Mining (CMLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canickel Mining.

Q

When is Canickel Mining (OTCPK:CMLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Canickel Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canickel Mining (CMLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canickel Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Canickel Mining (CMLGF) operate in?

A

Canickel Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.