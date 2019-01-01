QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.78 - 11.17
Mkt Cap
166.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
RaySearch Laboratories AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. The company develops advanced software solutions for radiation therapy. RaySearch markets the proprietary treatment planning system RayStation. Its products are distributed through licensing agreements with medical technology companies. Its geographic segments consist of Sweden, North America, Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. The company generates most of its sales from the North America.

RaySearch Loratories Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RaySearch Loratories (OTCPK: RSLBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RaySearch Loratories's (RSLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RaySearch Loratories.

Q

What is the target price for RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RaySearch Loratories

Q

Current Stock Price for RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF)?

A

The stock price for RaySearch Loratories (OTCPK: RSLBF) is $4.8495 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:50:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RaySearch Loratories.

Q

When is RaySearch Loratories (OTCPK:RSLBF) reporting earnings?

A

RaySearch Loratories does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RaySearch Loratories.

Q

What sector and industry does RaySearch Loratories (RSLBF) operate in?

A

RaySearch Loratories is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.