Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.9K
Div / Yield
0.17/0.84%
52 Wk
19.57 - 25.36
Mkt Cap
22.3B
Payout Ratio
24.03
Open
-
P/E
29.52
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in producing personal products, with a focus on manufacturing cosmetic products. The company operates through two business segments. Consumer provides skin care and beauty care products and operates portfolio brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, Elastoplast, and Florena. The other business segment markets self-adhesive system and product solutions, primarily for industrial customers, under the Tesa brand. Beiersdorf is majority-owned by Maxingvest.

Beiersdorf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beiersdorf (BDRFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beiersdorf's (BDRFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beiersdorf.

Q

What is the target price for Beiersdorf (BDRFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFY) was reported by Bernstein on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDRFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beiersdorf (BDRFY)?

A

The stock price for Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFY) is $19.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beiersdorf (BDRFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2015.

Q

When is Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY) reporting earnings?

A

Beiersdorf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beiersdorf (BDRFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beiersdorf.

Q

What sector and industry does Beiersdorf (BDRFY) operate in?

A

Beiersdorf is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.