Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
8.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
62.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Cell MedX Corp is an early stage development company focused on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes, by developing technologies to help manage the illness and related complications. The company's product portfolio consists of electromedical technologies, ebalance, and others.

Cell MedX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cell MedX (CMXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cell MedX (OTCQB: CMXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cell MedX's (CMXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cell MedX.

Q

What is the target price for Cell MedX (CMXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cell MedX

Q

Current Stock Price for Cell MedX (CMXC)?

A

The stock price for Cell MedX (OTCQB: CMXC) is $0.1384 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cell MedX (CMXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cell MedX.

Q

When is Cell MedX (OTCQB:CMXC) reporting earnings?

A

Cell MedX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cell MedX (CMXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cell MedX.

Q

What sector and industry does Cell MedX (CMXC) operate in?

A

Cell MedX is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.