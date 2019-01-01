QQQ
Pets at Home Group PLC is an omnichannel British retailer operating mainly in the United Kingdom. The company has a network of stores, websites, grooming salons, and pet services, such as veterinary. The product portfolio is diverse, including items for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, and wildlife. The items sold are from the following categories: food, pet beds, toys, pet clothing, kennels, collars, healthcare, grooming, training, books, and accessories. The products are sold under the Pets at Home brand, private brand, and labels. The veterinary services are located within stores, as well as in stand-alone locations, throughout the U.K.

Pets at Home Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCGM: PAHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pets at Home Group's (PAHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pets at Home Group.

Q

What is the target price for Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pets at Home Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Pets at Home Group (PAHGF)?

A

The stock price for Pets at Home Group (OTCGM: PAHGF) is $5.389323 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:25:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pets at Home Group.

Q

When is Pets at Home Group (OTCGM:PAHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Pets at Home Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pets at Home Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Pets at Home Group (PAHGF) operate in?

A

Pets at Home Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.