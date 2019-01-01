QQQ
Range
394 - 407.5
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/1.6K
Div / Yield
2.89/0.73%
52 Wk
334.17 - 615.99
Mkt Cap
42.8B
Payout Ratio
21.33
Open
407.5
P/E
37.43
Shares
108.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Anta Sports is the largest Chinese sportswear company, engaging in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Brands under Anta's management include the Anta core brand, Fila, Descente, Sprandi, Kolon, and KingKow. As of the end of 2020, the company had 12,260 stores, of which 9,922 were Anta stores and 2,006 were Fila stores.

ANTA Sports Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK: ANPDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ANTA Sports Products's (ANPDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ANTA Sports Products.

Q

What is the target price for ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ANTA Sports Products

Q

Current Stock Price for ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)?

A

The stock price for ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK: ANPDY) is $395.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2012.

Q

When is ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY) reporting earnings?

A

ANTA Sports Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ANTA Sports Products.

Q

What sector and industry does ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY) operate in?

A

ANTA Sports Products is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.