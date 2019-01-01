QQQ
CGX Energy Inc is a Canada-based company that is engaged in exploring petroleum and natural gas in Guyana, South America. The company's offshore concessions include Corentyne and Demerara, and onshore concessions include Berbice.

CGX Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGX Energy (CGXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGX Energy (OTCPK: CGXEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CGX Energy's (CGXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGX Energy.

Q

What is the target price for CGX Energy (CGXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGX Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for CGX Energy (CGXEF)?

A

The stock price for CGX Energy (OTCPK: CGXEF) is $2.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGX Energy (CGXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGX Energy.

Q

When is CGX Energy (OTCPK:CGXEF) reporting earnings?

A

CGX Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGX Energy (CGXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGX Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CGX Energy (CGXEF) operate in?

A

CGX Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.