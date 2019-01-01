Avance Gas Holding Ltd is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs) providing transportation services to oil majors and traders of LPG on a global basis. It operates a fleet of vessels providing customers with global transportation services through the combination of the contract of affreightments and spot market voyages. The company transports liquefied petroleum to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia, mainly loading the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/United States East Coast. The company operates in a single segment that is liquefied petroleum gas.