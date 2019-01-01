QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.32/8.65%
52 Wk
3.52 - 5.8
Mkt Cap
283.4M
Payout Ratio
25
Open
-
P/E
3.43
EPS
0.06
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Avance Gas Holding Ltd is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs) providing transportation services to oil majors and traders of LPG on a global basis. It operates a fleet of vessels providing customers with global transportation services through the combination of the contract of affreightments and spot market voyages. The company transports liquefied petroleum to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia, mainly loading the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/United States East Coast. The company operates in a single segment that is liquefied petroleum gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avance Gas Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avance Gas Holding (OTCPK: AVACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avance Gas Holding's (AVACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avance Gas Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avance Gas Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Avance Gas Holding (AVACF)?

A

The stock price for Avance Gas Holding (OTCPK: AVACF) is $3.7 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:08:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.

Q

When is Avance Gas Holding (OTCPK:AVACF) reporting earnings?

A

Avance Gas Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avance Gas Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) operate in?

A

Avance Gas Holding is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.