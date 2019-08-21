Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 10:17am   Comments
Share:

During Wednesday's morning session, 95 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS).
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 26.92%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.15. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares broke to $219.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $263.30. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.53.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares broke to $45.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.61 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Vinci (OTC: VCISY) shares hit $27.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • Advanced Info Service (OTC: AVIFY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 9.62% on the session.
  • ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.11. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTC: CIADF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.07 for a change of flat%.
  • Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.10 on Wednesday, moving up 2.1%.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.73 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $170.00. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $376.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $3,612.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Dollarama (OTC: DLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares hit a yearly high of $110.57. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $306.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $145.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.64 with a daily change of up 5.97%.
  • Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares broke to $31.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit $96.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.84. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares broke to $39.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares hit $52.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.77%.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $441.48 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.41%.
  • Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.47%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
  • Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Wednesday, moving up 3.78%.
  • Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $158.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $437.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $46.77. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.20. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.28.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.64. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.83 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares were up 15.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.39.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares hit a yearly high of $86.94. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.
  • FirstGroup (OTC: FGROY) shares hit a yearly high of $1.48. The stock traded up 18.4% on the session.
  • Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $83.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $40.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.57%.
  • Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.03. Shares traded up 5.26%.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares were up 1.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.91 for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.81. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares broke to $48.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.75%.
  • ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.83. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares broke to $10.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a yearly high of $215.50. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.44. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit $5.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.62%.
  • Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • RaySearch Loratories (OTC: RSLBF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.17.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.26. Shares traded up 0.49%.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.43%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.56. Shares traded up 2.89%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.08. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.82.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.62 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.81 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.75. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $344.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.73.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.25.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 5.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.99.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $61.65. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.25. The stock traded up 11.84% on the session.
  • Nighthawk Gold (OTC: MIMZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
  • Innovaro (OTC: INNI) shares hit $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 59.09%.
  • Clenergen (OTC: CRGE) shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 2.22%.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.08. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • Strategic Metals (OTC: SMDZF) shares hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.24%.
  • Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Power REIT (AMEX: PW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.95 on Wednesday, moving up 4.77%.
  • African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.24%.
  • NV Gold (OTC: NVGLF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.19. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session.
  • Bonanza Goldfields (OTC: BONZ) shares were up 16.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0035 for a change of up 16.13%.
  • Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0027 Wednesday. The stock was down 26.92% for the day.
  • Pacific Blue Energy (OTC: PBEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 11.73% on the session.
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.0021 with a daily change of flat%.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.004 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.0%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANPDY + AGGFF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Target Beats Q2 Estimates