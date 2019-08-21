Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 95 companies made new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS).
- Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 26.92%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.15. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares broke to $219.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $263.30. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.53.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares broke to $45.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.61 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.
- Vinci (OTC: VCISY) shares hit $27.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
- Advanced Info Service (OTC: AVIFY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 9.62% on the session.
- ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.11. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTC: CIADF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.07 for a change of flat%.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.10 on Wednesday, moving up 2.1%.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.73 for a change of up 0.79%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $170.00. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $376.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $3,612.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Dollarama (OTC: DLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares hit a yearly high of $110.57. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $306.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $145.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.64 with a daily change of up 5.97%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares broke to $31.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit $96.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.84. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares broke to $39.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares hit $52.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.77%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $441.48 for a change of up 0.13%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.41%.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.47%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Wednesday, moving up 3.78%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $158.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $437.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $46.77. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.20. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.28.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.64. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.83 for a change of up 0.09%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares were up 15.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.39.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares hit a yearly high of $86.94. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.
- FirstGroup (OTC: FGROY) shares hit a yearly high of $1.48. The stock traded up 18.4% on the session.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $83.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $40.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.57%.
- Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.03. Shares traded up 5.26%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares were up 1.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.91 for a change of up 1.98%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.81. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares broke to $48.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.75%.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.83. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares broke to $10.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a yearly high of $215.50. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.44. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit $5.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.62%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- RaySearch Loratories (OTC: RSLBF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.17.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.26. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.43%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
- Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.56. Shares traded up 2.89%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.08. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.82.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.62 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.81 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.75. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $344.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.73.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.25.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 5.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.99.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $61.65. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.25. The stock traded up 11.84% on the session.
- Nighthawk Gold (OTC: MIMZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
- Innovaro (OTC: INNI) shares hit $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 59.09%.
- Clenergen (OTC: CRGE) shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 2.22%.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.08. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
- Strategic Metals (OTC: SMDZF) shares hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.24%.
- Empire Post Media (OTC: EMPM) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Power REIT (AMEX: PW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.95 on Wednesday, moving up 4.77%.
- African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.24%.
- NV Gold (OTC: NVGLF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.19. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session.
- Bonanza Goldfields (OTC: BONZ) shares were up 16.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0035 for a change of up 16.13%.
- Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0027 Wednesday. The stock was down 26.92% for the day.
- Pacific Blue Energy (OTC: PBEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 11.73% on the session.
- Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.0021 with a daily change of flat%.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.004 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.0%.
