|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Mengniu Dairy Co.
The latest price target for China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIADF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) is $5.9 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 17:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Mengniu Dairy Co.
China Mengniu Dairy Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Mengniu Dairy Co.
China Mengniu Dairy Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.