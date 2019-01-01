China Mengniu Dairy, or Mengniu, is China's second-largest dairy product manufacturer by market share. The company produces a wide range of dairy products including liquid milk, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. Liquid milk, composed of milk, milk beverages and yogurt, contributed close to 90% of Mengniu's revenue in 2020. Flagship lineups include Deluxe, Mengniu Pure Milk, Just Yogurt and Yoyi C. Mengniu also owns two infant formula brands including Yashili and Bellamy.