There is no Press for this Ticker
China Mengniu Dairy, or Mengniu, is China's second-largest dairy product manufacturer by market share. The company produces a wide range of dairy products including liquid milk, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. Liquid milk, composed of milk, milk beverages and yogurt, contributed close to 90% of Mengniu's revenue in 2020. Flagship lineups include Deluxe, Mengniu Pure Milk, Just Yogurt and Yoyi C. Mengniu also owns two infant formula brands including Yashili and Bellamy.

China Mengniu Dairy Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Mengniu Dairy Co's (CIADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Mengniu Dairy Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIADF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF)?

A

The stock price for China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK: CIADF) is $5.9 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 17:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Mengniu Dairy Co.

Q

When is China Mengniu Dairy Co (OTCPK:CIADF) reporting earnings?

A

China Mengniu Dairy Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Mengniu Dairy Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Mengniu Dairy Co (CIADF) operate in?

A

China Mengniu Dairy Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.