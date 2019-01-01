QQQ
Range
50.5 - 50.97
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.32%
52 Wk
37.48 - 54.77
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
9.85
Open
50.97
P/E
31.86
EPS
0.61
Shares
297.8M
Outstanding
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company's product offerings. The company's stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns. All the stores are owned and operated by the company.

Dollarama Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dollarama (DLMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dollarama (OTCPK: DLMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dollarama's (DLMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dollarama.

Q

What is the target price for Dollarama (DLMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dollarama

Q

Current Stock Price for Dollarama (DLMAF)?

A

The stock price for Dollarama (OTCPK: DLMAF) is $50.5 last updated Today at 3:00:25 PM.

Q

Does Dollarama (DLMAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Dollarama (OTCPK:DLMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Dollarama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dollarama (DLMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dollarama.

Q

What sector and industry does Dollarama (DLMAF) operate in?

A

Dollarama is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.