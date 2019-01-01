HKT Trust and HKT Ltd is a triple-play telecommunications provider that operates through three segments, telecommunications services, mobile, and Other businesses. Telecommunication services are the larger business segment and generates revenue by providing voice services, broadband services, local and international data services, and the sales of equipment. The company's mobile segment generates revenue by selling mobile services and handsets. The Other Businesses segment primarily comprises new business areas such as Tap & Go mobile payment service and The Club program, and corporate support functions. The company owns fiber and mobile infrastructure. HKT Trust generate the vast majority of its revenue in Hong Kong.