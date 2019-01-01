QQQ
NV Gold Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It is focused on maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing advanced gold projects. Its projects include Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia; Slumber Gold Project, Cooks Creek Project, Frazier Dome Project, Sandy Point Gold Project among others in Nevada.

NV Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NV Gold (NVGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NV Gold (OTCQB: NVGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NV Gold's (NVGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NV Gold.

Q

What is the target price for NV Gold (NVGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NV Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for NV Gold (NVGLF)?

A

The stock price for NV Gold (OTCQB: NVGLF) is $0.1182 last updated Today at 7:37:01 PM.

Q

Does NV Gold (NVGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NV Gold.

Q

When is NV Gold (OTCQB:NVGLF) reporting earnings?

A

NV Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NV Gold (NVGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NV Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does NV Gold (NVGLF) operate in?

A

NV Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.