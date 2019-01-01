QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.45%
52 Wk
5.1 - 7.48
Mkt Cap
20.4B
Payout Ratio
77.78
Open
-
P/E
24.48
EPS
2.3
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Advanced Info Service PCL is a triple-play telecommunications provider. The company generates revenues from the provision of mobile phone services, mobile handset sales, and broadband services, with the vast majority of revenue derived from mobile phone services. Its broadband service includes various fibre technologies for households, leveraging the company's owned fibre infrastructure. In addition to the fibre networks, it also has mobile infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand.

Advanced Info Service Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Info Service (AVIFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Info Service (OTCPK: AVIFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Info Service's (AVIFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Info Service.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Info Service (AVIFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Info Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Info Service (AVIFY)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Info Service (OTCPK: AVIFY) is $6.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:50:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Info Service (AVIFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 4, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2015.

Q

When is Advanced Info Service (OTCPK:AVIFY) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Info Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Info Service (AVIFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Info Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Info Service (AVIFY) operate in?

A

Advanced Info Service is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.