Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 1.44
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
24.59
EPS
0
Shares
746.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
FirstGroup PLC is a passenger transportation company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company organises itself into segments: Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The Greyhound segment operates intercity coaches in the United States and Canada. First Bus operates buses in the United Kingdom. First rail operates passenger trains in the United Kingdom. The company derives most of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FirstGroup Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FirstGroup (FGROY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FirstGroup (OTCPK: FGROY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FirstGroup's (FGROY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FirstGroup.

Q

What is the target price for FirstGroup (FGROY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FirstGroup

Q

Current Stock Price for FirstGroup (FGROY)?

A

The stock price for FirstGroup (OTCPK: FGROY) is $1.404 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:19:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FirstGroup (FGROY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2013.

Q

When is FirstGroup (OTCPK:FGROY) reporting earnings?

A

FirstGroup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FirstGroup (FGROY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FirstGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does FirstGroup (FGROY) operate in?

A

FirstGroup is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.