Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 109 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteable 52-Week Lows:
- Sanofi SNY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 26.34% to hit a new 52-week low.
- Gannett Co GCI shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Sanofi SNY shares hit a yearly low of $40.90. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- Haleon HLN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
- Avantor AVTR shares set a new yearly low of $26.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock drifted down 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.64.
- Horizon Therapeutics HZNP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.34 and moving down 1.03%.
- Twilio TWLO shares fell to $75.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.75%.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares made a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Friday. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- AppLovin APP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.58%.
- Lufax Holding LU stock hit $3.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.69. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.03, drifting down 1.24%.
- CAE CAE stock hit a yearly low of $19.85. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock drifted down 3.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.93.
- RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $44.90. The stock traded down 5.44%.
- Douglas Emmett DEI shares set a new yearly low of $20.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
- Pan American Silver PAAS shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.21.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares set a new 52-week low of $49.13. The stock traded down 3.91%.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares made a new 52-week low of $57.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
- SiTime SITM stock drifted down 5.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $121.76.
- IHS Holding IHS shares hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- CureVac CVAC shares hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
- Neogen NEOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- CarGurus CARG stock set a new 52-week low of $18.88 on Friday, moving down 5.25%.
- Freshpet FRPT shares moved down 5.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.45, drifting down 5.9%.
- Sonos SONO shares hit a yearly low of $16.41. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
- United Breweries Co CCU shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.57.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit $101.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
- Revolve Gr RVLV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.73. Shares traded down 5.91%.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.01. Shares traded down 5.94%.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.7%.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY shares set a new yearly low of $10.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
- Olo OLO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.41 and moving down 4.86%.
- Green Dot GDOT shares set a new yearly low of $21.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
- Rackspace Tech RXT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.17. The stock traded down 4.12%.
- Centerra Gold CGAU stock set a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY shares made a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Friday. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
- Tuya TUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.45 and moving down 3.9%.
- Cerence CRNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.23. Shares traded down 3.88%.
- Arrival ARVL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday, moving down 8.39%.
- Materialise MTLS shares were down 4.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.00.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit $8.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
- Maverix Metals MMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 10.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.
- LendingTree TREE shares made a new 52-week low of $38.65 on Friday. The stock was down 8.2% for the day.
- HCI Group HCI stock hit $54.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
- Nano Labs NA shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, moving down 5.95%.
- Upland Software UPLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO shares set a new yearly low of $16.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
- Gannett Co GCI stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21.
- Franklin Street Props FSP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Friday, moving down 1.9%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.40 and moving down 6.91%.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.07. The stock traded down 16.1%.
- Semantix STIX stock hit a yearly low of $3.40. The stock was down 5.74% for the day.
- PLBY Group PLBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.79 and moving down 4.09%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was down 9.9% on the session.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.
- TrueCar TRUE shares set a new yearly low of $2.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Friday morning, moving down 4.73%.
- Metalla Royalty MTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.98%.
- XBiotech XBIT shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.60.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock hit a yearly low of $2.22. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
- Compugen CGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- Gelesis Holdings GLS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock drifted up 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.
- CorpHousing Group CHG shares were down 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.
- icad ICAD shares hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
- GoHealth GOCO shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
- Lipocine LPCN shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.59.
- New York City REIT NYC shares moved down 0.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 0.84%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares set a new yearly low of $3.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares fell to $3.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.56%.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.80. Shares traded down 2.72%.
- EBET EBET shares moved down 4.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01, drifting down 4.65%.
- Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.61%.
- OppFi OPFI shares fell to $2.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 12.0%.
- Agrify AGFY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.06. Shares traded down 13.41%.
- Quotient QTNT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday, moving down 0.92%.
- Brooklyn BTX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday, moving down 10.13%.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday morning, moving down 4.28%.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares moved down 2.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 2.58%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares were down 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.
- Aravive ARAV shares moved down 3.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 3.68%.
- Venus Concept VERO shares were down 5.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.
- Eqonex EQOS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday. The stock was down 19.38% for the day.
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.65 and moving up 2.21%.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock drifted down 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.09.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.81%.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL shares moved down 8.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 8.55%.
- VerifyMe VRME shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.
- Zovio ZVO shares hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
