Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 11:36 AM | 13 min read

 

On Tuesday, 123 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TJX Companies TJX.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NexGel NXGL.
  • AutoWeb AUTO's stock dropped the most, trading down 66.3% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • TJX Companies TJX stock set a new 52-week low of $53.69 on Tuesday, moving down 3.89%.
  • Burlington Stores BURL shares made a new 52-week low of $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
  • Lancaster Colony LANC shares set a new 52-week low of $130.10. The stock traded down 1.7%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock drifted up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.65.
  • Global E Online GLBE stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.63. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • Cricut CRCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving down 3.28%.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • Winnebago Industries WGO shares set a new 52-week low of $49.60. The stock traded up 0.67%.
  • B&G Foods BGS shares fell to $23.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.
  • Gogoro GGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 15.04%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ shares set a new 52-week low of $11.53. The stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.86. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock hit $11.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock drifted down 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO stock hit $10.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.39 and moving down 0.85%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock set a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM shares hit a yearly low of $10.50. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.28% for the day.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock set a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Tuesday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving down 0.27%.
  • WW International WW shares fell to $7.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares fell to $6.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.53%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock hit $11.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.3%.
  • Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares set a new 52-week low of $18.50. The stock traded down 0.11%.
  • AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Tuesday, moving down 0.13%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock hit a yearly low of $11.43. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.76%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.86 and moving down 1.53%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • EverQuote EVER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving down 3.69%.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares hit a yearly low of $12.05. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares made a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • Arcellx ACLX shares were down 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.80.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock drifted down 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.
  • PepGen PEPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.02%.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS shares set a new yearly low of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock hit $10.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.
  • Delaware Investments VFL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.28. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.05%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares fell to $9.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.08.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares fell to $11.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 0.52%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.78%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.
  • Allot ALLT stock hit $4.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.29%.
  • Eaton Vance New York ENX shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 0.53%.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 25.88%.
  • VOXX International VOXX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.15%.
  • Evergreen EVGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Chimerix CMRX stock hit $1.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares hit a yearly low of $6.72. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.46, drifting down 0.73%.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS stock drifted down 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.68.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.17.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.
  • Celcuity CELC stock drifted down 3.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85.
  • GSI Technology GSIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving up 0.33%.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 35.23% for the day.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was down 9.55% on the session.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI shares moved down 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.66%.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA stock hit $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.46%.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares were down 48.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN stock hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.51. Shares traded down 18.01%.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.5%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
  • AlerisLife ALR shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was up 5.93% on the session.
  • Renovacor RCOR stock hit $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.64%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved up 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 4.27%.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell to $1.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.
  • Expion360 XPON shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.22%.
  • Processa Pharma PCSA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 4.77%.
  • Minim MINM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 0.44%.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
  • Locafy LCFY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock drifted up 9.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Medigus MDGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 3.35%.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.58% for the day.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Auddia AUUD shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 25.78%.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX shares moved down 4.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 4.09%.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.15% for the day.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 66.3% for the day.
  • NexGel NXGL shares moved down 2.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 2.03%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas