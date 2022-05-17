Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 123 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TJX Companies TJX .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NexGel NXGL .

. AutoWeb AUTO 's stock dropped the most, trading down 66.3% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 66.3% to reach a new 52-week low. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

TJX Companies TJX stock set a new 52-week low of $53.69 on Tuesday, moving down 3.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $53.69 on Tuesday, moving down 3.89%. Burlington Stores BURL shares made a new 52-week low of $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day. Lancaster Colony LANC shares set a new 52-week low of $130.10. The stock traded down 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $130.10. The stock traded down 1.7%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock drifted up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.65.

stock drifted up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.65. Global E Online GLBE stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.63. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.63. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Cricut CRCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving down 3.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving down 3.28%. Nuveen California Quality NAC shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session. Winnebago Industries WGO shares set a new 52-week low of $49.60. The stock traded up 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $49.60. The stock traded up 0.67%. B&G Foods BGS shares fell to $23.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.

shares fell to $23.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%. Gogoro GGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 15.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving down 15.04%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ shares set a new 52-week low of $11.53. The stock traded up 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.53. The stock traded up 0.13%. Blackrock Credit BTZ shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.86. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.86. The stock was up 2.81% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock hit $11.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.

stock hit $11.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock drifted down 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68.

stock drifted down 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.68. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO stock hit $10.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.

stock hit $10.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.39 and moving down 0.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.39 and moving down 0.85%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock set a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.61%. Invesco Trust VGM shares hit a yearly low of $10.50. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.50. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Terran Orbital LLAP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.28% for the day. FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock set a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Tuesday, moving down 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.07 on Tuesday, moving down 0.07%. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving down 0.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving down 0.27%. WW International WW shares fell to $7.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.

shares fell to $7.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares fell to $6.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.53%.

shares fell to $6.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.53%. Invesco California Value VCV shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 5.66% for the day. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock hit $11.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%.

stock hit $11.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%. BuzzFeed BZFD stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.3%.

stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.3%. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD shares set a new 52-week low of $18.50. The stock traded down 0.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.50. The stock traded down 0.11%. AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Tuesday, moving down 0.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Tuesday, moving down 0.13%. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Blue Bird BLBD stock hit a yearly low of $11.43. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.43. The stock was down 1.58% for the day. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. Blackrock Municipal BYM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.76%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.86 and moving down 1.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.86 and moving down 1.53%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. EverQuote EVER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving down 3.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving down 3.69%. MFS Charter Income MCR stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares hit a yearly low of $12.05. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.05. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares made a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Arcellx ACLX shares were down 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.80.

shares were down 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock drifted down 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24.

stock drifted down 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.24. PepGen PEPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.02%. Pioneer Bancorp PBFS shares set a new yearly low of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock hit $10.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.

stock hit $10.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%. Delaware Investments VFL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.28. Shares traded down 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.28. Shares traded down 0.33%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.05%. Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares fell to $9.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.

shares fell to $9.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%. Pioneer High IT PHT shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.08.

shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.08. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares fell to $11.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

shares fell to $11.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 0.52%.

shares moved up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 0.52%. Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.78%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.16%. Allot ALLT stock hit $4.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.29%.

stock hit $4.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.29%. Eaton Vance New York ENX shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 0.53%. Nerdy NRDY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 25.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 25.88%. VOXX International VOXX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.15%. Evergreen EVGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%. Chimerix CMRX stock hit $1.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.

stock hit $1.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares hit a yearly low of $6.72. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.72. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.46, drifting down 0.73%.

shares moved down 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.46, drifting down 0.73%. Neuberger Berman NHS stock drifted down 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.68.

stock drifted down 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.68. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.17.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.17. Scienjoy Holding SJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%. Celcuity CELC stock drifted down 3.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85.

stock drifted down 3.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. GSI Technology GSIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving up 0.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving up 0.33%. GreenBox POS GBOX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 35.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 35.23% for the day. MEI Pharma MEIP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded up 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded up 0.96%. Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Tenon Medical TNON shares hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was down 9.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.30. The stock was down 9.55% on the session. Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI shares moved down 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.66%.

shares moved down 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.66%. Sera Prognostics SERA stock hit $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.46%.

stock hit $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.46%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares were down 48.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31.

shares were down 48.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN stock hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.

stock hit $11.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%. QualTek Services QTEK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.51. Shares traded down 18.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.51. Shares traded down 18.01%. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.5%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%. AlerisLife ALR shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was up 5.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.16. The stock was up 5.93% on the session. Renovacor RCOR stock hit $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.64%.

stock hit $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.64%. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved up 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 4.27%.

shares moved up 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting up 4.27%. Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell to $1.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.

shares fell to $1.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%. Expion360 XPON shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.22%. Processa Pharma PCSA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 4.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 4.77%. Minim MINM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock traded down 0.44%. Predictive Oncology POAI shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day. Locafy LCFY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.08% for the day. Biophytis BPTS stock drifted up 9.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

stock drifted up 9.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. Medigus MDGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 3.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.80. Shares traded up 3.35%. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.58% for the day. Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Auddia AUUD shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 6.28% on the session. Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 25.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 25.78%. Forte Biosciences FBRX shares moved down 4.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 4.09%.

shares moved down 4.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 4.09%. Aditxt ADTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.15% for the day. AutoWeb AUTO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 66.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 66.3% for the day. NexGel NXGL shares moved down 2.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.43, drifting down 2.03%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.