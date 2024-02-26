Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kosmos Energy KOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $477.73 million.

• Krystal Biotech KRYS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $28.61 million.

• Li Auto LI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $610.14 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs LINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $96.20 million.

• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $90.01 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $75.98 million.

• Itron ITRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $570.23 million.

• Playtika Holding PLTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $629.98 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $741.40 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.07 per share on revenue of $796.65 million.

• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $204.36 million.

• Kaspi.kz KSPI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Public Service Enterprise PEG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Fidelity National Info FIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Pilgrims Pride PPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Freightos CRGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dril-Quip DRQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $118.50 million.

• Revolution Medicines RVMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $38.90 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $29.84 million.

• Staar Surgical STAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $75.89 million.

• Sezzle SEZL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aarons AAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $542.07 million.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $320 thousand.

• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.74 per share on revenue of $177.39 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $523.06 million.

• CarGurus CARG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $220.05 million.

• Dorman Prods DORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $496.72 million.

• Ellington Financial EFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $42.67 million.

• Erie Indemnity ERIE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $772.57 million.

• Fate Therapeutics FATE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.59 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr HLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $315.60 million.

• AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $56.74 million.

• iRobot IRBT is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $307.99 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $249.64 million.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $183.44 million.

• SBA Comms SBAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $682.17 million.

• SES AI SES is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra SOI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.55 million.

• TransMedics Gr TMDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.51 million.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $61.81 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $522.45 million.

• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.68 million.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $274.44 million.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $183.35 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $26.39 million.

• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $894.28 million.

• Primoris Services PRIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Workday WDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Agora API is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.74 million.

• EverQuote EVER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $49.81 million.

• SI-BONE SIBN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $37.61 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $245.82 million.

• Trex Co TREX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $193.29 million.

• Adtran Holdings ADTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $228.30 million.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $314.28 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.33 million.

• ONEOK OKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

• Unity Software U is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $564.02 million.

• Everbridge EVBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $114.66 million.

• MidCap Financial MFIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $67.63 million.

• Zoom Video Comms ZM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $248.12 million.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.84 million.

• FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $453.28 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• PubMatic PUBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $78.20 million.

• MasterBrand MBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $666.70 million.

• Albany Intl AIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $298.26 million.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $93.28 million.

