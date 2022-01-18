QQQ
-5.20
385.21
-1.37%
BTC/USD
-606.90
41594.72
-1.44%
DIA
-5.15
364.29
-1.43%
SPY
-6.21
470.93
-1.34%
TLT
-1.73
143.83
-1.22%
GLD
+ 0.18
169.50
+ 0.1%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 10:06 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022

Upgrades

Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Fortuna Silver Mines had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. At the end of the last trading period, Fortuna Silver Mines closed at $3.66.

For Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW), Colliers Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Pixelworks showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pixelworks shows a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.79.

Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $2.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.19.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, PagerDuty showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.36 and a 52-week-low of $29.14. PagerDuty closed at $31.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. Delta Air Lines earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $40.31.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Quaker Houghton showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $301.99 and a 52-week-low of $213.75. At the end of the last trading period, Quaker Houghton closed at $216.03.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Entegris had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Entegris shows a 52-week-high of $158.00 and a 52-week-low of $93.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.62.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, First Republic Bank had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $143.60. First Republic Bank closed at $192.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Green Plains showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.27 and a 52-week-low of $17.18. At the end of the last trading period, Green Plains closed at $32.40.

For Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Westlake Chemical showed an EPS of $4.69, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.68 and a 52-week-low of $74.42. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake Chemical closed at $107.25.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Illumina earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $341.03. At the end of the last trading period, Illumina closed at $405.14.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) from Hold to Buy. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.15 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. Brixmor Property Group closed at $26.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Limelight Networks had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Limelight Networks shows a 52-week-high of $5.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.48.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. At the end of the last trading period, Hyatt Hotels closed at $92.19.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.95.

William Blair upgraded the previous rating for Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Snowflake earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Snowflake closed at $289.59 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Vale earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. At the end of the last trading period, Vale closed at $15.38.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Incyte earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.47 and a 52-week-low of $61.91. Incyte closed at $74.88 at the end of the last trading period.

For Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.80 in the third quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Six Flags Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $30.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.68.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. iRhythm Technologies earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. iRhythm Technologies closed at $141.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Sunstone Hotel Invts had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts shows a 52-week-high of $13.91 and a 52-week-low of $10.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.82.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. At the end of the last trading period, Zscaler closed at $254.74.

Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Acushnet Holdings had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.87 and a 52-week-low of $38.57. Acushnet Holdings closed at $49.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, AvalonBay Communities had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The current stock performance of AvalonBay Communities shows a 52-week-high of $257.52 and a 52-week-low of $158.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $248.68.

National Bank Of Canada upgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Brookfield Renewable had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $32.63. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Renewable closed at $32.75.

For ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), goldman sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ConocoPhillips shows a 52-week-high of $86.87 and a 52-week-low of $39.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.74.

For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), bmo capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Under Armour showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.16. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $18.86.

According to goldman sachs, the prior rating for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. At the end of the last trading period, Vtex closed at $7.58.

Downgrades

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zynga shows a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.96.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) from Neutral to Sell. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. Orange closed at $11.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Alcon Inc (NYSE:ALC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Alcon had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $65.60. At the end of the last trading period, Alcon closed at $78.59.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, PerkinElmer had an EPS of $2.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.16 and a 52-week-low of $119.95. PerkinElmer closed at $178.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ:STEP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, StepStone Group showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.19 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. At the end of the last trading period, StepStone Group closed at $37.16.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Gap showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.84. Gap closed at $18.27 at the end of the last trading period.

For Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Alamos Gold showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. At the end of the last trading period, Alamos Gold closed at $7.10.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) was changed from Buy to Hold. New Gold earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, New Gold closed at $1.64.

For Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dollar General earned $2.08 in the third quarter, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.14 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar General closed at $217.08.

For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. Sherwin-Williams closed at $308.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from Buy to Hold. Brandywine Realty Trust earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.16 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. At the end of the last trading period, Brandywine Realty Trust closed at $14.31.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Duke Realty showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $37.74. Duke Realty closed at $59.81 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, icad had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. At the end of the last trading period, icad closed at $6.09.

For Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.27 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. At the end of the last trading period, Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $78.36.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Sportradar Gr closed at $15.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.46 and a 52-week-low of $100.11. At the end of the last trading period, Choice Hotels Intl closed at $152.27.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ovintiv showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.33.

For Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $129.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.99.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $84.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.81.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Brinker International earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brinker International shows a 52-week-high of $78.33 and a 52-week-low of $33.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.43.

keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) from Sector Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.36. Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $19.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for G Medical Innovations. NoneThe current stock performance of G Medical Innovations shows a 52-week-high of $4.63 and a 52-week-low of $0.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.50.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Digital Ally Inc (NASDAQ:DGLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Ally is set to $2.50. In the third quarter, Digital Ally showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.97. At the end of the last trading period, Digital Ally closed at $1.07.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH). The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for Meritage Homes. In the third quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $5.25, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $79.00. At the end of the last trading period, Meritage Homes closed at $115.29.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Advanced Human Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:AHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advanced Human Imaging is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Advanced Human Imaging shows a 52-week-high of $7.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.59.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Pardes Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $9.69. At the end of the last trading period, Pardes Biosciences closed at $13.95.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Krystal Biotech is set to $110.00. Krystal Biotech earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.99 and a 52-week-low of $38.86. Krystal Biotech closed at $62.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, Zumiez had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The current stock performance of Zumiez shows a 52-week-high of $55.10 and a 52-week-low of $36.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.39.

For Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Wolverine World Wide earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.74 and a 52-week-low of $25.26. At the end of the last trading period, Wolverine World Wide closed at $26.32.

For VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. VF earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.34. VF closed at $72.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AutoNation Inc (NYSE:AN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AutoNation is set to $135.00. In the third quarter, AutoNation showed an EPS of $5.12, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.48 and a 52-week-low of $70.64. At the end of the last trading period, AutoNation closed at $109.90.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) with a Neutral rating. Under Armour earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.16. Under Armour closed at $18.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Tilly’s. In the third quarter, Tilly’s showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilly’s shows a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.96.

With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Shoe Carnival. Shoe Carnival earned $1.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.21 and a 52-week-low of $20.32. Shoe Carnival closed at $36.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for Nike. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $125.44. Nike closed at $148.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vtex is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. At the end of the last trading period, Vtex closed at $7.58.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Genesco is set to $72.00. In the third quarter, Genesco showed an EPS of $2.36, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.72 and a 52-week-low of $35.48. Genesco closed at $62.36 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Foot Locker. For the third quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $43.38.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deckers Outdoor is set to $445.00. For the second quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $3.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.58. The current stock performance of Deckers Outdoor shows a 52-week-high of $451.49 and a 52-week-low of $276.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $323.82.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, Crocs had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $65.37. Crocs closed at $122.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Columbia Sportswear showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Columbia Sportswear shows a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $85.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.27.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, Boot Barn Holdings had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.50 and a 52-week-low of $53.57. Boot Barn Holdings closed at $108.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Marqeta. In the third quarter, Marqeta showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.93. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $13.71.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac NV (NASDAQ:CVAC). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for CureVac. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.09. At the end of the last trading period, CureVac closed at $24.48.

Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Vertical Aerospace is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Vertical Aerospace shows a 52-week-high of $18.44 and a 52-week-low of $6.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.69.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Joby Aviation. The current stock performance of Joby Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.71.

Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Independence Realty Trust is set to $30.00. In the third quarter, Independence Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Independence Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $25.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.46.

BTIG initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is set to $50.00. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $0.85 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Digital Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.59.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brickell Biotech is set to $2.00. For the third quarter, Brickell Biotech had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Brickell Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $1.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.21.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Renalytix PLC (NASDAQ:RNLX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Renalytix. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. At the end of the last trading period, Renalytix closed at $15.38.

Needham initiated coverage on AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for AdTheorent Holding is set to $10.00. NoneThe current stock performance of AdTheorent Holding shows a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.46.

With a Neutral rating, goldman sachs initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. At the end of the last trading period, SoFi Technologies closed at $13.20.

