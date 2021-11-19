Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, EQT had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.27. EQT closed at $21.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Intuit showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuit shows a 52-week-high of $646.48 and a 52-week-low of $337.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $628.94.
- For Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Tapestry earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.66 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. At the end of the last trading period, Tapestry closed at $45.84.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. Delta Air Lines earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $3.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $36.97. Delta Air Lines closed at $40.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The current stock performance of Southwest Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.37.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Datadog showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. At the end of the last trading period, Datadog closed at $190.60.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Walmart earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.66 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. Walmart closed at $143.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.91. Matador Resources closed at $42.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Callon Petroleum earned $2.93 in the third quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. At the end of the last trading period, Callon Petroleum closed at $57.78.
- For Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Ingersoll Rand had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Ingersoll Rand shows a 52-week-high of $61.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.90.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Horizon Therapeutics earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $66.41. Horizon Therapeutics closed at $107.19 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Athersys showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.03 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. At the end of the last trading period, Athersys closed at $1.13.
- For Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Avrobio earned $0.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. Avrobio closed at $4.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $43.26 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.44.
- For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Karyopharm Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.24.
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) was changed from Buy to Hold. Vipshop Holdings earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. At the end of the last trading period, Vipshop Holdings closed at $10.03.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Range Resources earned $0.52 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $26.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.00.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Schrodinger earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schrodinger shows a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.66.
- For Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. At the end of the last trading period, Zendesk closed at $97.76.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, American Software had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.74. At the end of the last trading period, American Software closed at $30.51.
- For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Snowflake closed at $397.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Regency Centers earned $1.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.06 and a 52-week-low of $43.49. At the end of the last trading period, Regency Centers closed at $74.76.
- For Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Sirius XM Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Sirius XM Holdings closed at $6.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.14 and a 52-week-low of $19.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals closed at $38.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.64. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $242.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.41.
Initiations
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ:MF). The price target seems to have been set at ('$5.70', False) for Missfresh. The current stock performance of Missfresh shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.44.
- With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB). The price target seems to have been set at ('$10.00', False) for HCW Biologics. In the third quarter, HCW Biologics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HCW Biologics shows a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.86.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Weatherford International is set to ('$46.00', False). Weatherford International earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.41. Weatherford International closed at $30.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Saia is set to ('$390.00', False). For the third quarter, Saia had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The current stock performance of Saia shows a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $165.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $354.49.
- With a Hold rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB). The price target seems to have been set at ('No Price Target', True) for Schlumberger. Schlumberger earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schlumberger shows a 52-week-high of $36.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.86.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Prothena Corp is set to ('$77.00', False). Prothena Corp earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. At the end of the last trading period, Prothena Corp closed at $54.59.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST). The price target seems to have been set at ('$30.00', False) for Instructure Holdings. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set to ('$52.00', False). Replimune Group earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Replimune Group shows a 52-week-high of $54.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.45.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Halliburton is set to ('$31.00', False). In the third quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.04. Halliburton closed at $22.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR). The price target seems to have been set at ('$12.00', False) for Sema4 Holdings.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL). The price target seems to have been set at ('$18.00', False) for Candel Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Candel Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX). The price target seems to have been set at ('$187.00', False) for Mirati Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $131.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.45.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pfizer is set to ('$60.00', False). For the third quarter, Pfizer had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.86 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $51.41.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). The price target seems to have been set at ('$72.00', False) for Bristol-Myers Squibb. For the third quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.75 and a 52-week-low of $56.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb closed at $59.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY). The price target seems to have been set at ('$311.00', False) for Eli Lilly. Eli Lilly earned $1.94 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.87 and a 52-week-low of $138.92. Eli Lilly closed at $261.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY). The price target seems to have been set at ('$75.00', False) for Incyte. In the third quarter, Incyte showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Incyte shows a 52-week-high of $101.47 and a 52-week-low of $61.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.13.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB). The price target seems to have been set at ('$315.00', False) for Biogen. For the third quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $4.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $238.40. Biogen closed at $256.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Amgen is set to ('$228.00', False). Amgen earned $4.67 in the third quarter, compared to $4.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $200.47. Amgen closed at $204.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to ('$76.00', False). Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $120.27 and a 52-week-low of $84.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.51.
- With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX). The price target seems to have been set at ('$202.00', False) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned $3.56 in the third quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $242.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.41.
- With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK). The price target seems to have been set at ('$91.00', False) for Merck & Co. In the third quarter, Merck & Co showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. Merck & Co closed at $83.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS). The price target seems to have been set at ('$65.00', False) for Axis Capital Holdings. In the third quarter, Axis Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.61 and a 52-week-low of $44.26. At the end of the last trading period, Axis Capital Holdings closed at $52.12.
- With an Underperform rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR). The price target seems to have been set at ('$81.00', False) for Progressive. For the third quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $84.89. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $90.72.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG). The price target seems to have been set at ('$64.00', False) for American Intl Gr. In the third quarter, American Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $36.77. At the end of the last trading period, American Intl Gr closed at $56.12.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Allstate is set to ('$121.00', False). Allstate earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $2.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $98.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.06.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lemonade is set to ('$49.00', False). In the third quarter, Lemonade showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.30 and a 52-week-low of $53.00. Lemonade closed at $54.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV). The price target seems to have been set at ('$165.00', False) for Travelers Companies. In the third quarter, Travelers Companies showed an EPS of $2.60, compared to $3.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.29 and a 52-week-low of $129.57. At the end of the last trading period, Travelers Companies closed at $156.03.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB). The price target seems to have been set at ('$235.00', False) for Chubb. Chubb earned $2.64 in the third quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $197.92 and a 52-week-low of $144.00. Chubb closed at $191.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Root is set to ('$5.50', False). Root earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Root shows a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.43.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hippo Holdings is set to ('$8.00', False).
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) with a Hold rating. The price target for Aon is set to ('$313.00', False). In the third quarter, Aon showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $326.25 and a 52-week-low of $197.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $294.83.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) with a Hold rating. The price target for Willis Towers Watson is set to ('$258.00', False). Willis Towers Watson earned $1.73 in the third quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.87 and a 52-week-low of $197.63. At the end of the last trading period, Willis Towers Watson closed at $228.44.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is set to ('$205.00', False). In the third quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.50 and a 52-week-low of $112.92. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $162.81.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brown & Brown is set to ('$76.00', False). Brown & Brown earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.72. Brown & Brown closed at $64.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:J) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jacobs Engineering Group is set to ('$170.00', False). In the third quarter, Jacobs Engineering Group showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jacobs Engineering Group shows a 52-week-high of $147.91 and a 52-week-low of $100.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.22.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NCR is set to ('$55.00', False). For the third quarter, NCR had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of NCR shows a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.42.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO). The price target seems to have been set at ('$100.00', False) for Q2 Holdings. In the third quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.56 and a 52-week-low of $73.51. Q2 Holdings closed at $87.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ncino is set to ('$80.00', False). For the second quarter, Ncino had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Ncino shows a 52-week-high of $90.22 and a 52-week-low of $48.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.73.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY). The price target seems to have been set at ('$165.00', False) for Jack Henry & Associates. Jack Henry & Associates earned $1.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.98 and a 52-week-low of $141.65. At the end of the last trading period, Jack Henry & Associates closed at $151.80.
